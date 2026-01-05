Miami FC Signs USL Veteran Midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa

Published on January 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa for the 2026 USL Championship season.

Da Costa signs with Miami following his two-season stint with North Carolina FC, including a particularly successful 2024 season where the midfielder scored seven goals and had six assists.

Prior to signing with NCFC, in the 2023 USL Championship season, Da Costa played for Memphis 901 FC. In his 25 appearances for the Tennessee team, he had 12 goals and three assists.

"Signing with Miami FC means a lot to me," said Da Costa. "Being able to play in a city where my wife's family is from, in front of family and friends, is going to be really special. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and am excited for what's ahead."

The midfielder also had a decorative five-year tenure with FC Tulsa from 2019 to 2023. Da Costa is Tulsa's all-time leading goalscorer with 35 goals in his five years with the squad. With 128 appearances for the Oklahoma team across all competitions, Da Costa also had 25 assists during that time.

In his collegiate career, Da Costa played for NAIA Florida National University. While with FNU he was named to the All-American First Team twice and the All-American Second Team. In his senior year, the midfielder scored 16 goals and had 11 assists.

With more than 15,000 professional minutes to his name, Da Costa is set to be a key addition to Miami FC's playmaking efforts in the 2026 USL Championship season.

2026 Season Deposits are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com for more information. Vamos Miami!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.