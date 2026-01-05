LouCity Signs Lambert to Permanent Multi-Year Deal

Louisville City FC has finalized a two-year agreement with midfielder Kevon Lambert after his impressive 2025 loan stint.

The 28-year-old midfield force played a key role in City's record 2025 regular season, making 19 starts across 26 games. His last 16 games played were all starts. He scored three goals and added two assists.

Lambert won more duels than any LouCity player in 2025 (176), which was also good for the fourth-most in the USL Championship. In addition, he ended the campaign among the club's top-three in recoveries (89), while contributing offensively with three goals and two assists to tie his career-high in goal involvements (5).

A Jamaican international, Lambert joined LouCity on loan from Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake for the 2025 season. Terms of his new deal, which is pending league and federation approval, were not disclosed.

"I'm super excited to return to LouCity. I enjoyed being here last season and can't wait to represent this club and city again and to win more trophies," Lambert said. "We have the best team and the best fans, and I'm really happy to be calling here home."

"We are excited to be able to announce Kev as a Louisville City player for years to come," head coach Danny Cruz said. "His work rate, mentality and presence played a significant role in our success last season. I am excited to be able to continue our work together and to have him back with our group. I know he is hungry to continue to improve, and we will do everything we can to put him in a position to continue to succeed."

Originally from the third-largest parish in Jamaica, Clarendon, Lambert is a true USL Championship veteran. After first entering the professional game with Montego Bay United in Jamaica, the midfielder moved to Phoenix Rising FC in Aug. 2017. There, Lambert made a club record 161 appearances across seven seasons, while aiding in the collection of two Western Conference crowns (2018, 2020) and a regular-season title (2019).

His production caught the eye of Real Salt Lake, which inked Lambert to a contract in 2023. He would go on to make two appearances in MLS play for the club before heading out on loan to San Antonio FC for the 2024 campaign. In addition to scoring three goals that year, the 28-year-old was the club's tackles leader with 41.

On the international stage, Lambert has 28 caps to his name for the Reggae Boyz, with his senior debut coming in February 2017.







