Malik Henry-Scott Back in Lexington for 2026 USL-C Season

Published on January 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Forward Malik Henry-Scott returns to Lexington Sporting Club for the second season of his multi-year deal in 2026.

"I'm glad to be back in Lexington," said Henry-Scott. "I mostly look forward to winning some silverware this year."

The 24-year-old made one appearance for LSC last season, logging 14 minutes on Oct. 4 at FC Tulsa.

Henry-Scott is a product of the FC Dallas development pipeline, beginning with the MLS side's youth academy and later signing with North Texas SC, its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.

With North Texas, Henry-Scott appeared 21 times in 2024, scoring three goals and logging two assists. He also recorded one goal and one assist during the club's playoff run which culminated in an MLS NEXT Pro title.

He also made six MLS NEXT Pro appearances for Huntsville City FC in 2025, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate club, while on loan from LSC.

Collegiately, Henry-Scott appeared 41 times for the University of Tulsa over three seasons. He tallied 13 goals and six assists for the Golden Hurricane and was named to the American All-Conference Second Team as a sophomore in 2021.

Henry-Scott joins Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues and Milo Yosef as forwards under contract for Lexington SC in 2026.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Logan Ketterer, Oliver Semmle, Brooks Thompson

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef







