Goalkeeper Brooks Thompson Is Back in the 859 in 2026

Published on January 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's Brooks Thompson is back between the posts in 2026.

The 23-year-old Indiana native appeared 18 times for Lexington last season across all competitions, making 34 saves and conceding 22 goals. He also logged six clean sheets and was named the USL Championship's Player of the Week in Week 20.

Thompson's professional soccer journey began in 2019 when he debuted with Sporting Kansas City II in the USL Championship. He made 11 appearances for the side from 2019-21.

In 2022, Thompson signed with Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro where he spent two seasons. He was then loaned to North Carolina FC in USL League One for the 2023 campaign and made 17 appearances.

Following one season with Spokane Velocity FC in 2024, Thompson inked a multi-year deal with LSC ahead of the 2025 season.

In addition to Thompson, Lexington's 2026 goalkeeping room includes Logan Ketterer and the newly-signed Oliver Semmle.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Logan Ketterer, Oliver Semmle, Brooks Thompson

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Milo Yosef







