Rowdies Welcome Defender Charlie Ostrem Ahead of 2026

Published on January 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of defender Charlie Ostrem ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Ostrem joins Tampa Bay following a breakout season with Union Omaha which saw him win the USL League One Golden Playmaker award after recording a league-best 10 assists across the 2025 regular season. The 26-year-old fullback also earned a spot on the USL League One All-League Second Team for his outstanding contributions in the regular season.

"Charlie is a tenacious left-footed fullback, with a great temperament and mentality to always look to get better," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He loves to get forward, and his production has been impressive in the final third with 10 assists this last season in USL League One. He can put quality service into the opposition box from open play and dead ball situations and is a wonderful teammate who will push everyone to give their best day-in, day-out. Having worked with him in Omaha, I know he will be hungry to prove himself at this level while always doing whatever it takes for the team to be successful.

A native of Richmond Beach, Washington, Ostrem played college soccer at the University of Washington. He was a standout player during his four-year career with the Huskies, earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in his junior season and selection to the All-Pac-12 First Team in his senior season.

The Chicago Fire selected Ostrem in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft before securing him to a contract with Chicago Fire II in MLS Next Pro. Ostrem notched five goals and eights assists over two seasons in MLS Next Pro before moving on in 2024 to sign with Western Suburbs FC in New Zeeland's second division, where he netted three goals in 14 appearances.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Rowdies and be part of a club with such a rich history," said Ostrem. "The Rowdies have deep roots in the community, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent a club that possesses a winning culture and passionate fan base. I'm ready to leave it all on the field and help bring success to the club."

The Rowdies are set to kick off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, March 7 at Birmingham Legion FC before returning to Al Lang Stadium for their Home Opener against the reigning league champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, March 21.

Fans can lock in their seats for every match at Al Lang Stadium in 2026 by becoming a season ticket member today. Season ticket members enjoy the best savings on tickets and exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions, as well as other benefits. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/seasontickets or call 727-222-2000 to learn more.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of January 7, 2025

Goalkeepers: Austin Pack, Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Nathan Dossantos, Yanis Leerman, Gennaro Nigro, Charlie Ostrem, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Louis Perez, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali, MD Myers







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.