Switchbacks FC Sign Forward Sadam Masereka for the 2026 & 2027 Seasons

Published on January 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has signed forward Sadam Masereka to a multi-year contract covering the 2026 and 2027 USL Championship seasons. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

Masereka comes to the Switchbacks after he was drafted in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft by Sporting Kansas SC, being picked in the 2nd round, 34th overall.

Masereka enters the professional ranks following a standout senior season at Maryland, earning 2025 United Soccer Coaches All-North Region First Team, All-Big Ten First Team, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. A dynamic attacking presence, he produced key performances against nationally ranked opponents and in the NCAA Tournament, finishing his two seasons with the Terrapins with 39 appearances, 13 goals, and seven assists.

"Sadam is an extremely driven, intelligent, and intrinsically motivated character. He has done very well to rise through the ranks in college soccer from Lindsey Wilson to Maryland," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "He will add more danger and threat to our attack as a winger, and we are looking forward to him putting his stamp on the league."

Before Maryland, Masereka excelled at Lindsey Wilson College, where he logged 3,025 minutes, scored 22 goals, and added seven assists, while helping lead the program to Mid-South Conference titles and earning First Team All-American recognition.

Internationally, Masereka has represented Uganda at the U-20 and U-23 national team levels.

"Excited to start my professional career with the Switchbacks. I can't wait to play and meet the fans," said Masereka.

Name: Sadam Masereka

Position: Forward

Height: 5'9"

Date of Birth: September 9th, 2004

Age: 21

Hometown: Kampala, Uganda

Previous Club: University of Maryland

Transaction: The Colorado Springs Switchbacks signed forward Sadam Masereka on January 7th, 2026







