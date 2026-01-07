Rhode Island FC Announces Collaboration with Frog & Toad to Support Brown University Community

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In collaboration with Providence-based design/print studio Frog & Toad, Rhode Island FC announced today that it has released a specialty hoodie to support those affected by the tragic shooting at Brown University on Dec. 13, 2025. All proceeds from the hoodie will benefit Brown University's Ever True Support Fund, which provides assistance to community members affected by the tragedy.

"Our hearts are heavy for all affected, yet we are inspired by the unbreakable spirit of the Brown University community, Providence and the entire Ocean State," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "We do not just play for Rhode Island, we belong to it. As a club Anchored in Community, we pledge our support and commitment to the healing process. We stand united with our neighbors, today and through all the days to come."

The hoodie's design is inspired by the artwork of The Mad Peck, a late Providence-based artist and 1967 Brown graduate who is best known for his iconic 1978 comic-style poster based in the Ocean State's capital. The three words featured on the hoodie - hope, power and friendship - are based off of Providence streets, which feature prominently on the poster as a symbolic description of the tight-knit community.

"The words that inspired The Mad Peck were a clear starting point for us, because they represent a community coming together," said Frog & Toad Co-Owner Asher Schofield. "Honoring his legacy was the best way to develop a fundraiser to help heal a community that he loved."

The fundraiser, which has already raised more than $12,000, will benefit Brown University's Ever True Support Fund. The Ever True Support Fund will ensure the University can respond thoughtfully, responsibly and compassionately to both immediate and long-term needs in the aftermath of the tragic events of Dec.13th.

