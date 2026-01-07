Indy Eleven Signs Defender Anthony Herbert

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed defender Anthony Herbert, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The 6'4, 190-pound Herbert played in the USL Championship the past two seasons for New Mexico United and Las Vegas Lights FC. In 2025 in all competitions, the 27-year-old Herbert started 11 of 17 matches, recording 75 clearances, 12 tackles won, 11 blocks, nine interceptions, and seven fouls won, scoring a header goal off a corner kick for Las Vegas Lights at New Mexico United on Aug. 16. Las Vegas acquired the Brooklyn native from New Mexico on July 25.

In 2024 for New Mexico United, Herbert ranked among team leaders in clearances (64), interceptions (19), and blocks (15) in USL-C play in 1,811 minutes with 20 starts in 23 games played. He scored a header goal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 vs. NYCFC II to seal a win.

Herbert began his pro career with FC Haka in Finland's top division in 2022-23, with 32 appearances in two seasons.

He is a Trinidad international, making his senior national team debut in September of 2022 He has represented the Trinidad and Tobago National Team at the U15, U17, and U20 levels, with his U15 squad winning the 2013 CONCACAF Championship.

Herbert finished his college career at St. John's for two seasons, helping the Red Storm secure an NCAA Tournament berth in his senior campaign in 2021. He helped his team to an 11-6-3 record, scoring a go-ahead goal in the season opener against eventual national champion Clemson.

In the spring of 2021, Herbert was named to the BIG EAST Conference Weekly Honor Roll after assisting on both St. John's goals in a 2-0 home win over Connecticut.

Herbert came to St. John's following two seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson, where he earned a pair of All-NEC Second Team selections. As a sophomore, he earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team after leading the Knights to an NEC championship.

Prior to college, Herbert played for the Red Bulls Academy U17/U18.

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/7/26)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (5): Anthony Herbert, Pat Hogan, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White

Midfielders (5): Jack Blake, Allen Gavilanes, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (4): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing







