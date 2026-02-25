Men's Three-Game College Showcase Begins Saturday

Indianapolis - The 2026 Men's College Showcase presented by Indy Eleven and Indy Eleven Academy begins this Saturday, February 28 at 4:30 pm with IU facing Evansville indoors at the Community Health Network Events Center at the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

The Showcase will continue with the Hoosiers hosting Notre Dame on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 pm. It is a rematch of last spring's game at Grand Park that sold out.

The 2026 Showcase concludes the following evening on Saturday, April 18 at 6:00 pm when Saint Louis faces Xavier.

All games are indoors at the Community Health Network Events Center at the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus.

2026 Indy Eleven Academy Men's College Showcase

Sat. Feb. 28, 4:30 pm | IU vs. Evansville

Fri. Apr. 17, 7:30 pm | IU vs. Notre Dame

Sat. Apr. 18, 6:00 pm | Saint Louis vs. Xavier







