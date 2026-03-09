Nameless Catering Named "Official Venue Catering Partner" of Indy Eleven

Published on March 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven is excited to announce Nameless Catering as its new Food & Beverage partner for 2026 at Carroll Stadium.

"Indy Eleven is proud to have chosen a locally-owned business to partner on enhancing the fan and family experience at our home matches," said Indy Eleven CEO Greg Stremlaw.

"We are thrilled to partner with Indy Eleven," said Nameless Catering Founder & CEO Jeremy Brown. "As a local business, supporting our hometown team and their incredible fanbase is a perfect match for our mission to bring people together through great food."

Indy Eleven is the most fan and family-friendly experience in Pro Sports in Central Indiana, providing affordably-priced concession options.

This partnership will provide Boys in Blue fans with: Best in Class Concession Options, including new Food and Beverage items Exclusive offerings in Premium Hospitality areas (Premium Suites, East Deck, Desnuda Agave Yard) Enhanced Game-Day Experience

Indy Eleven Gold Package Season Ticket Members will receive $100 in Concession Vouchers per account to enjoy the new menu.

The Boys in Blue open their USL Championship regular-season home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 at 7 pm vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans i nclude vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.