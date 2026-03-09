New Mexico United Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership with Players Pins

Published on March 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United announced today an exclusive multi-year partnership with Players Pins to bring limited-edition collectible pins to United fans.

Players Pins, known for collaborating with teams across the National Basketball Association (NBA), Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), Major League Soccer (MLS), National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB), National Hockey League (NHL), and American Hockey League (AHL), will partner with New Mexico United to create exclusive pin designs inspired by the club, its players, and the culture of the Black & Yellow.

Fans received the first New Mexico United x Players Pins release exclusively during the club's season kickoff celebration, the Black & Yellow Bash. The first 500 fans in attendance received an individually numbered collectable pin modeled after United's new home jersey, the Mural Kit. The collectible pin mirrors the jersey's distinctive design, which reflects the club's Mission of Art & Sport.

Throughout the season, fans can expect additional collectible pin releases through retail drops and special giveaways at New Mexico United home matches. Future Players Pins Collectibles will feature limited-edition designs that are individually numbered and will never be re-released.

More details on future releases will be announced throughout the season.

Learn more about Players Pins at their website playerspins.com

For updates, visit the club online and follow New Mexico United on social media.







