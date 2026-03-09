New Mexico United Signs Finnish International Defender Niko Hämäläinen

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United has signed Finnish international defender Niko Hämäläinen, pending league and federation approval.

"Niko brings a wealth of experience to our group, both in MLS, Europe, and at the international level," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He fits exactly what we are trying to do stylistically and I can't wait to see him in action. Welcome to the Black and Yellow Niko!"

Hämäläinen is a dynamic left back with experience in top European leagues and Major League Soccer. The 29-year-old was born in the United States and came up through the FC Dallas Academy. He started his professional career with Queens Park Rangers in England, making his Championship debut against Fulham F.C.

Over his career, Hämäläinen has played in several top competitions. He spent time on loan with Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer. In his LAFC debut, he set up the game-winning goal in stoppage time against Real Salt Lake. In Europe, he played for Kilmarnock F.C. in Scotland and R.W.D. Molenbeek in Belgium before joining Finnish champions HJK Helsinki in 2023.

On the international stage, Hämäläinen has represented Finland 12 times at the senior level. He made his senior debut in 2019 against Estonia and was part of Finland's squad for UEFA Euro 2020, the country's first appearance in the European Championship.

Hämäläinen brings valuable experience to the Black & Yellow as the club prepares for the start of the 2026 season.







