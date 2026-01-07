U.S. Youth International Forward Colton Swan Joins Battery on Multi-Year Contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are pleased to confirm the signing of forward Colton Swan to a multi-year contract on Wednesday, pending league and federation approval. The 18-year-old rising star signs his first professional contract and has already accumulated experience at the collegiate, professional and international levels.

Swan joins the Battery after most recently competing for Indiana University for one season. With the Hoosiers, Swan was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after scoring three goals and three assists across 19 matches (11 starts). The Indiana No. 9 earned Freshman of the Week honors for notching a brace against Rutgers in the regular season finale.

The striker is now poised to take the next step in his career with the Battery.

"The fans, environment and winning culture drew me to Charleston," said Swan. "The past success of the Battery and Head Coach Ben Pirmann definitely excited me, but I am more focused on the next successes of this group. I am willing to do whatever is asked of me to help this group achieve our goals.

"As the college game is different to the pro game, I will have to adapt, but my mentality has been constant and will stay that way during the transition. Indiana University did a great job of pushing me and the program has as close to a professional environment as you will see in college soccer."

Prior to Indiana, the 6-2 forward was a rising star in the Colorado Rapids Academy and ascended to Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. Swan tallied six goals and three assists across 28 matches for Rapids 2 from 2024 to 2025. Swan set a new MLS NEXT Pro record for the fastest brace in league history after scoring twice within two minutes on March 7 against Austin FC II last season.

Coach Pirmann is encouraged by what he's already seen in the young professional.

"Colton is a unique prospect with a tremendous ability to improve," said Coach Pirmann. "He has physical traits that are beyond most 18-year-olds in this country, attacks the box well and is always looking to link up with his teammates. It's clear Colton has a very strong growth mindset.

"Additionally, Colton has had great experiences for a young player, whether in college at one of the top institutions in the country, with the youth national team, or in his MLS NEXT Pro performances. For a young player coming into a top league, he has the ability to make an impact on this club, and we are excited for Colton to start his pro journey."

On the international stage, Swan was called up to the United States U-18 national team for the UEFA Friendship Cup this past June. He scored in the first minute of his national team debut, against the France U-18s on June 1. Swan earned four total caps in the tournament, also facing Argentina, Australia and Portugal, to claim the trophy.

Swan is a native of Detroit, Michigan, and played for the youth soccer club Michigan Jaguars FC, notching 30 goals and 12 assists, before moving to Colorado. With the Rapids Academy, Swan won the U-16 MLS Cup Golden Boot and was named to the U-16 MLS Cup Best XI.

Swan is ready for his next adventure as a professional in Charleston.

"I look forward to meeting the fans and hopefully growing closer to them as the season goes on," said Swan. "I'd be lying if I said the location didn't have any influence. Being born and raised in Michigan, a little warm weather all year can go a long way. I can't wait to see what the community has to offer, I've heard only great things. The fans are the 12th man and I'm excited to see a packed Patriots Point."

2026 Roster

Goalkeepers: Daniel Kuzemka, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Graham Smith

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Jeremy Kelly, Houssou Landry, Viggo Ortiz, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Douglas Martínez, Colton Swan







