League Champion Sean Suber Added to Battery Defensive Corps on Multi-Year Deal

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are excited to announce the signing of defender Sean Suber to a multi-year contract on Thursday, pending league and federation approval.

A marquee addition, Suber joins after a banner year with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Suber won the USL Championship title, converting in the penalty shootout, was a Defender of the Year finalist and was named All-League First Team.

"I'm looking forward to being pushed to new limits and growing as a professional on and off the field," said Suber. "I think Charleston is a step in the right direction for my development as I continue to push myself to new heights in the game of soccer. I'm looking forward to being pushed to new limits and growing as a professional on and off the field.

"The market and club are easily one of the best in the USL. Charleston is a great city, with grass pitches, and is close to my family and home city of Charlotte. I could tell that the coaches and front office really wanted me at the club and that they care about their players."

Suber, 24, was among Pittsburgh's central figures in their title-winning run. One of just three players to play every minute of the regular season in 2025, Suber led the league with 204 clearances, also a Hounds record, and tied for the league lead with 116 headed clearances. He ranked sixth in the league among defenders with a +5.41 Goals Added mark.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann sees Suber making an immediate impact to elevate the team.

"Sean is a player that we have been tracking for multiple seasons, he is clearly a top defender in this league, but he fits into our club's setup perfectly," said Coach Pirmann. "Sean is a hard worker, a strong leader, exceptional in his duels, and advances the ball very well. He will help our back line and give us another strong player and an even better person.

"Sean is a center-back who has a tremendous skillset, from being physically strong in winning duels to being steady in possession with good agility as a big player. The addition of Sean will allow us flexibility in our defensive structure."

Suber initially joined Pittsburgh in 2024, where he quickly established himself as one of the Hounds' top players, alongside former teammate and current Battery defender Langston Blackstock. Suber was top-three on the team in clearances (second), blocks (second, tied) and aerial duels won (third) across the regular season and playoffs.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Suber was an all-conference player at UNC Charlotte and captained the team his senior year. He was subsequently selected by Nashville SC in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and then competed for their MLS NEXT Pro side, Huntsville City FC, for his rookie campaign. Suber led Huntsville in appearances, minutes played and clearances.

Back in the Carolinas after winning the league crown, Suber is ready to make his mark in Charleston.

"To the fans, I'm very excited to come and play in front of one of the best fanbases in the USL," said Suber. "I know you guys will bring the energy every game. I'm coming to help the club add another title, and that work starts now."

2026 Roster Goalkeepers: Daniel Kuzemka, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Graham Smith, Sean Suber

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Jeremy Kelly, Houssou Landry, Viggo Ortiz, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Miguel Berry, Douglas Martínez, Colton Swan







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.