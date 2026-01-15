Indy Eleven Signs Midfielder Noble Okello

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed Canadian midfielder Noble Okello, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The 6'5 Okello started 22 of 24 games for Phoenix Rising FC in the USL Championship last season, helping the club advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Toronto native scored two header goals in 2025, including the game winner at Las Vegas Lights on May 28. The 25-year-old Okello also scored at El Paso Locomotive FC on March 15, and he recorded an assist in a win vs. Orange County SC on June 7.

In his second full season in the USL-C, Okello finished third on the team in aerial duels won (45), fourth in chances created (13), interceptions (18) and tackles won (19), fifth in blocks (8), and seventh in duels won (78).

Okello returned to the USL after playing in MLS NEXT Pro for Atlanta United 2 in 2024. He started 25 of 26 games that season, scoring three goals and recording two assists with 17 key passes, 14 shots on target, nine fouls won, and 15 clearances.

After trials with MLS teams LA Galaxy and New England Revolution in 2023, Okello helped New England Revolution II advance to the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final for the first time in club history. He started five of 10 matches, scoring a goal and adding three key passes, three fouls won, and three clearances.

Okello signed his first pro contract in 2017 with Toronto FC II in the USL. After training with the Toronto FC First Team in the 2018 preseason, Okello made his USL debut with TFC II, starting 16 of 22 games with eight chances created (one assist), 10 fouls won, 87 duels won, 34 aerial duels won, 35 interceptions, 30 clearances, 25 tackles won, and seven blocks.

In 2019, Okello signed a first-team contract with Toronto FC in MLS, making his debut vs. Ottawa Fury in the 2019 Canadian Championship semi-finals. He made his MLS debut in 2020 against the New England Revolution. In September of 2020, Okello was loaned to Danish 1st Division club HB Køge. In his debut, he scored a goal from more than 35 yards out.

In 2021 for Toronto FC, Okello made 10 starts in 14 matches with 854 minutes, recording 21 aerial duels, nine clearances, three key passes, an assist (on a Jozy Altidore goal), and four fouls won. In 2022, Okello made four starts in eight games and 349 minutes, recording four fouls won, two key passes, 12 aerial duels, and seven clearances.

Okello has earned two caps for the Canadian National Team, making his international debut in a friendly vs. Barbados in January of 2020. He played for Canada's U17, U20, and U21 national teams, and he was named to the U23 provisional roster for 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying.

Okello is the sixth Canadian to play for the Boys in Blue, joining Jordan Hamilton (2021), Carl Haworth (2019-21), Karl Ouimette (2018-22), Tyler Pasher (2018-20), and Aboubacar Sissoko (2021).

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/15/26)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (6): Anthony Herbert, Pat Hogan, Alejandro Mitrano, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White

Midfielders (6): Jack Blake, Allen Gavilanes, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Noble Okello, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (5): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing, Kian Williams







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.