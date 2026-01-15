Boston Legacy FC, Centreville Bank Stadium Announce 2026 Schedule

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Boston Legacy Football Club announced its full schedule for its inaugural National Women's Soccer League season in 2026, which includes seven home games at Centreville Bank Stadium. The club will play its first Pawtucket home game on May 22, making stops at Centreville Bank Stadium throughout the summer with its final game at the award-winning venue slated for Sept. 10.

"Centreville Bank Stadium is pleased to host seven Boston Legacy FC games during the 2026 season," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "We look forward to welcoming NWSL fans from across the country and are committed to delivering a premier, best-in-class experience for every guest who enters our venue."

Boston Legacy FC will kick off its seven-game slate at Centreville Bank Stadium when it welcomes three-time NWSL finalist Seattle Reign FC to Pawtucket on May 22 at 8 p.m. On July 5, Legacy will take the national stage when it plays host to Bay FC at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN. It will finish a busy month of July with three more home games in the Ocean State, welcoming Chicago Stars FC (July 10), 2025 NWSL runners-up Washington Spirit (July 19) and 2025 NWSL Shield winners KC Current (July 25) to Centreville Bank Stadium.

Boston Legacy FC's final two games at Centreville Bank Stadium will feature nationally on CBS Sports Network. It will first welcome three-time NWSL champions Portland Thorns FC on Aug. 9 before closing out its stay in Pawtucket when it takes on the Houston Dash on Sept. 10.

2026 BOSTON LEGACY FC GAMES AT CENTREVILLE BANK STADIUM

DAY DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT BROADCAST

Friday May 22 8:00 p.m. Seattle Reign FC Amazon Prime Video

Sunday July 5 12:00 p.m. Bay FC ESPN

Friday July 10 8:00 p.m. Chicago Stars FC NWSL+

Sunday July 19 7:00 p.m. Washington Spirit Victory+

Saturday July 25 5:00 p.m. Kansas City Current ION

Sunday Aug. 9 4:00 p.m. Portland Thorns FC CBS Sports Network

Sunday Sept. 20 2:00 p.m. Houston Dash CBS Sports Network

For Centreville Bank Stadium news and updates, visit centrevillebankstadium.com and follow the stadium on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.







