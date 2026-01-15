El Paso Locomotive FC Announce Kickoff Times for 2026
Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today kickoff times for the 2026 USL Championship season as well as the renovated Prinx Tires USL Cup. All 2026 home matches will kick off at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.
El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026 hosting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7 p.m. MT. To be one of the first to know about single game ticket sales, join the waiting list here.
For the best prices and priority seating for every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.
The 2026 regular season will see Locomotive play its conference opponents in a home-and-home series for 22 games with two additional Western Conference matches and six matches against Eastern Conference opponents - three home, three away - to make up the 30-game regular season schedule. The Prinx Tires USL Cup - which includes 43 professional men's clubs from the USL Championship and USL League One competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season - will make up the remaining four matches in Locomotive's schedule.
HOME AWAY
Date Opponent Time Date Opponent Time
Saturday, March 7 COS Switchbacks FC 7 pm Saturday, March 14 Monterey Bay FC 8 pm
Saturday, April 4 Las Vegas Lights FC 7 pm Saturday, March 28 Sacramento Republic FC 8 pm
Saturday, April 18 San Antonio FC 7 pm Saturday, April 11 Hartford Athletic 5 pm
Wednesday, April 29 FC Tulsa 7 pm Saturday, April 25 * Orange County SC 8 pm
Wednesday, May 27 * AV Alta FC 7 pm Wednesday, May 6 New Mexico United 7 pm
Saturday, May 30 Lexington SC 7 pm Saturday, May 9 Oakland Roots SC 8 pm
Saturday, June 13 Phoenix Rising FC 7 pm Saturday, June 6 * COS Switchbacks FC 7 pm
Saturday, July 11 * New Mexico United 7 pm Wednesday, June 10 Detroit City FC 5:30 pm
Saturday, July 25 Sporting Club Jacksonville 7 pm Saturday, June 20 Monterey Bay FC 8 pm
Wednesday, August 5 Monterey Bay FC 7 pm Saturday, July 4 Las Vegas Lights FC 8:30 pm
Saturday, August 8 Oakland Roots SC 7 pm Saturday, July 18 FC Tulsa 6:30 pm
Wednesday, August 26 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 7 pm Saturday, August 1 Orange County SC 8 pm
Saturday, August 29 Loudoun United FC 7 pm Saturday, August 15 San Antonio FC 7 pm
Friday, September 25 FC Tulsa 7 pm Saturday, August 22 COS Switchbacks FC 7 pm
Saturday, October 10 Orange County SC 7 pm Saturday, September 12 Louisville City FC 5 pm
Saturday, October 17 Sacramento Republic FC 7 pm Saturday, September 19 Phoenix Rising FC 8 pm
Saturday, October 24 New Mexico United 7 pm Saturday, October 3 Lexington SC 5 pm
* USL Cup
