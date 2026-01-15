Game Times Set for LouCity's 2026 Season

Louisville City FC will kick off its season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, away to Lexington SC in the first of its 34 United Soccer League games in 2026.

Game times have been newly announced for the club, which turns around a week later for its home opener at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, versus Miami FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

The home slate starts with a series of afternoon matches, including a 5 p.m. opening whistle on Saturday, April 18. In addition to a pro soccer game, fans can make the most of their ticket by staying for Thunder Over Louisville's air and fireworks shows.

As weather warms, home kickoff times move to as late as 8 p.m. Summer highlights include a July 4 night game, July 11 return game with rival Lexington SC and August 8 showdown against Western Conference's San Antonio FC.

LouCity's USL Championship regular season consists of 30 games - 15 home, 15 away. City will also play a four-game group stage slate in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, an inter-league tournament featuring clubs from USL League One.

With game times released, other details such as broadcast information and home game themes and promotions will be announced later. Fans can find the latest listings at LouCity.com/schedule, where they can also sync games to their digital calendar.

Season, group and premium tickets are available now at LouCity.com. Every dollar from LouCity tickets gets reinvested directly back into the club - players, staff and facilities - building a team that strives to make our community proud.

2026 Louisville City FC Schedule

(Home games in bold, all times Eastern)

* Prinx Tires USL Cup

March 6: at Lexington SC (7:30 p.m.)

March 14: vs. Miami FC (4 p.m.)

March 21: vs. Rhode Island FC (4 p.m.)

March 28: at Brooklyn FC (7 p.m.)

April 4: vs. Charleston Battery (4 p.m.)

April 10: at Loudoun United FC (6:30 p.m.)

April 18: vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville (5 p.m.)

April 25: vs. Fort Wayne FC (7 p.m.)*

May 2: at Detroit City FC (7 p.m.)

May 9: vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7 p.m.)

May 17: at Union Omaha (5 p.m.)*

May 23: at Miami FC (7 p.m.)

May 30: vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (7 p.m.)

June 3: at Birmingham Legion FC (8 p.m.)

June 10: at Phoenix Rising FC (10:30 p.m.)

June 13: vs. Brooklyn FC (8 p.m.)

June 20: at Detroit City FC (4 p.m.)*

July 4: vs. Hartford Athletic (8 p.m.)

July 11: vs. Lexington SC (8 p.m.)*

July 18: at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7 p.m.)

July 29: vs. Birmingham Legion FC (7:30 p.m.)

August 1: at Tampa Bay Rowdies (7:30 p.m.)

August 8: vs. San Antonio FC (8 p.m.)

August 15: at Orange County SC (10 p.m.)

August 22: at Indy Eleven (7 p.m.)

August 29: vs. Detroit City FC (8 p.m.)

September 5: at Rhode Island FC (7:30 p.m.)

September 12: vs. El Paso Locomotive FC (7 p.m.)

September 19: vs. Loudoun United FC (7 p.m.)

September 25: at Hartford Athletic (7 p.m.)

October 3: at Sporting Club Jacksonville (5 p.m.)

October 10: at Charleston Battery (4 p.m.)

October 17: vs. Indy Eleven (7 p.m.)

October 24: vs. Detroit City FC (7 p.m.)







