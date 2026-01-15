Indy Eleven 2026 Kickoff Times Announced

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Florida - The USL Championship announced kickoff times for the 2026 Indy Eleven schedule which begins on Sun., Mar. 8 at expansion club Brooklyn FC.

The Boys in Blue home opener at Carroll Stadium is Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC.

Themes and promos for Indy Eleven home matches will be announced soon on Indy Eleven social channels and at IÃ¯Â»Â¿ndyEleven.com.

Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.