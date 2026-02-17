Switchbacks Entertainment Announces Shinedown, Coheed & Cambria Coming to Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Switchbacks Entertainment and 107.9 KBPI announced today that multi-platinum rock band Shinedown will bring its high-energy live show to Weidner Field on Friday, July 31, 2026, with special guest Coheed & Cambria.

Shinedown, known for chart-topping hits such as "Second Chance," "Sound of Madness," and "Monsters," Shinedown has become one of the most successful rock acts of the past two decades, delivering powerful performances that blend hard rock with emotional storytelling.

Coheed & Cambria, celebrated for their progressive sound and devoted fan base, will join the tour performing fan favorites including "Welcome Home," "A Favor House Atlantic," and "The Suffering." The Colorado Springs stop is part of both bands' 2026 tour schedules, bringing a marquee night of rock music to Weidner Field.

Venue presale begins at 10 a.m. MT on Thursday, February 19th. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. MT on Friday, February 20th.

ABOUT SHINEDOWN:

Multi-platinum band Shinedown have cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with over 8.3 billion global streams, a record-breaking 24 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all of their albums, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and major media acclaim. They are known for their timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large. History continues to be made as Shinedown is the #1 artist on Billboard's Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart, afternotching the most ever #1s (23) in the history of the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with a string of consecutive #1 hit singles. Mediabase has also cemented Shinedown as the greatest rock band in history with an award for the most No. 1s, Top 5s, and Top 10s in Mediabase Active Rock Chart history. The band's latest juggernaut track "A Symptom Of Being Human" (off of their 7th studio album Planet Zero) has hit nearly 125 million global streams and charted at five radio formats, including a #1 at Active, Top 10at Alternative, Top 10 at AC, Top 15 at Hot AC, and a Top 20 at Top 40. To date, Shinedown is the very first artist to get a song Top 10 at Active, Alternative, and Hot AC Radio on Mediabase with one song. The song, off of their Planet Zeroalbum, resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most. Hailed for their high-octane live shows, explosive rock 'n' roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, and melodic sensibility, Shinedown continues to engender die hard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and festival headlining slots propelled by the undeniable power of frontman Brent Smith's voice. Shinedown is BrentSmith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums].2025 sees the band ready to continue their history-making rise as they take on bigger venues and push the boundaries of what it means to be a modern-day rock band. Stay tuned for more...

ABOUT COHEED AND CAMBRIA:

Ten albums in, something changed for Coheed and Cambria. As singer, guitarist, and master storyteller Claudio Sanchez began plotting out the sci-fi-inspired New York prog legends' latest, The Father of Make Believe, he found himself writing more directly about his life and, especially, his career. Amid the wailing guitars, cracking drums, and Sanchez' powerful voice- centeringlisteners throughout moments placid and pinwheeling- Coheed devotees will still find plenty of character work and references to the lore. But if you're new here, there's no homework required to feel our host's hopes, fears, battles, and triumphs. Of course, you may get drawn in anyway. Coheed- which includes Travis Stever (lead guitar), JoshEppard (drums), and Zach Cooper(bass)- emerged in the early 2000s wedged between an emo renaissance and a metal revival.While their peers broke hearts and banged heads, they crafted Game of Thrones-level fantasies around their Armory Wars storyline, which unfurls across 78 planets known as Heaven's Fence.Eight of the band's albums thus far (plus a small galaxy of comics and novels) live in this spaceand so doesThe Father of Make Believe. It's just that the sky is cracking, revealing the hand behind the scene. In the past, says Sanchez, "I've kept the struggles of my life private. When I can't express myself in words, I express in worlds." And yet, as he assumes the role of main character, Coheed are yet again finding new ways to bring us into their universe.

ABOUT WEIDNER FIELD

Founded in 2021, Switchbacks Entertainment is the entertainment-focused sister company of Switchbacks FC, LLC, and manages all non-soccer events at Weidner Field. The company's event portfolio includes professional, amateur, and Olympic sporting events, as well as concerts, graduations, weddings, and private events. Since 2021, Switchbacks Entertainment has welcomed more than 300,000 guests to Weidner Field through its diverse programming. For additional information, visit weidnerfield.com.







