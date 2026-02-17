Brooks Thompson Joins FC Dallas on Short-Term Loan

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Lexington Sporting Club goalkeeper Brooks Thompson has joined Major League Soccer's FC Dallas on a short-term loan.

The loan extends through June, and terms of the deal include an option to buy.

"We are a club dedicated to helping each player reach the highest level of soccer possible, and we will always put our players at the forefront of what we do," said LSC head coach Mac Hemmi. "We wish Brooks the best and will be rooting for him."

Thompson appeared in 15 matches for LSC in 2025, logging 28 saves and four clean sheets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.