Brooks Thompson Joins FC Dallas on Short-Term Loan
Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Lexington Sporting Club goalkeeper Brooks Thompson has joined Major League Soccer's FC Dallas on a short-term loan.
The loan extends through June, and terms of the deal include an option to buy.
"We are a club dedicated to helping each player reach the highest level of soccer possible, and we will always put our players at the forefront of what we do," said LSC head coach Mac Hemmi. "We wish Brooks the best and will be rooting for him."
Thompson appeared in 15 matches for LSC in 2025, logging 28 saves and four clean sheets.
