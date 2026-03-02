Rowdies Secure Union Home Mortgage as Front-Of-Kit Partner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has established a new partnership with Union Home Mortgage (UHM) that will see the national mortgage banking company's logo prominently displayed on the front of the Rowdies jerseys for the 2026 USL Championship season.

In addition to taking over as the Rowdies front-of-jersey partner, UHM has been named the Official Mortgage Partner of the Rowdies and will have exclusive naming rights to the one-of-a-kind Berm Party Area at Al Lang Stadium, which will be renamed the "Union Home Mortgage Berm."

"The Tampa Bay Rowdies are thrilled to kick off our new partnership with Union Home Mortgage," said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "As a rapidly growing company with deep ties to our Tampa Bay community, UHM is an ideal partner for the Rowdies to welcome as our front-of-jersey sponsor. We're excited to partner with a company that holds an exceptional reputation within its industry, and we look forward to working with UHM on future community initiatives as our partnership grows."

UHM is well-equipped to serve Floridians in achieving the dream of homeownership, with 13 branches in the state. In Tampa Bay specifically, nine of those branches are within a 100-mile radius. With extensive roots in Tampa Bay, UHM has made a commitment to supporting the community. During UHM's tenure as the title sponsor of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, UHM's employees and the company's charitable foundation have donated $40,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay, equating to 200,000 meals served to Florida residents across 10 counties.

"Everything we do at Union Home Mortgage is centered on the principle of 'Promises Kept,' and that includes our community stewardship," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "We are proud to further pledge our support for the Tampa Bay Rowdies as front-of-jersey sponsor and title sponsor of the Berm. As a family-owned mortgage lender, we understand the importance of passing down a legacy that future generations can be proud of. This Club's legacy has been shaped by generations of players, supporters, and families who have carried its traditions forward, and we are honored to be part of carrying those traditions into the future."







