Lexington Sporting Club Announces Men's 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club unveiled the preseason schedule for its USL Championship side Thursday, consisting of six matches. The competition includes three MLS opponents, last season's USL Championship title winners and 2025 USL League One champions.

Jan. 24 - at Orlando City SC, 11 a.m. ET

Jan. 30 - at Atlanta United, 11 a.m. ET

Feb. 7 - vs. One Knoxville SC, 1 p.m. ET

Feb. 14 - at Nashville SC, TBD

Feb. 21 - at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 12 p.m. ET

Feb. 27 - vs. Fort Wayne FC, 2 p.m. ET (open to public at Lexington SC Stadium)

Players report to the LSC training grounds Jan. 15 for physical examinations before beginning preseason training.

Preseason MLS opponents include two playoff clubs from a season ago, Nashville SC and Orlando City SC. Nashville also claimed the 2025 U.S. Open Cup crown last October. Lexington's match at Atlanta United FC will be live streamed with more information to come.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC claimed victory in last season's USL Championship final, besting FC Tulsa 5-3 on penalty kicks. Pittsburgh finished fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and will debut a new head coach in 2026.

One Knoxville SC will travel to Lexington Feb. 7 after besting Spokane Velocity FC in the 2025 USL League One final, 2-0.

Lexington SC will also host Fort Wayne FC, a new addition to USL League One in 2026, in a match that will be open to the public at Lexington SC Stadium. More details will follow in the coming weeks.

The preseason not only marks the beginning of a new USL Championship season, but the start of the Mac Hemmi era. The club's new head coach transitioned from Lexington's Gainbridge Super League side to the men's side during the women's winter break.







