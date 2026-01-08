Switchbacks FC Signs Defender Talen Maples to Multi-Year Contract
Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has signed defender Talen Maples via transfer from New Mexico United to a multi-year contract covering the 2026, 2027 & 2028 USL Championship seasons. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.
Maples joins the Switchbacks after two seasons with New Mexico United, where he established himself as a dependable presence along the back line. During his time with United, he made 67 appearances, recording 239 clearances, 57 blocks, and 38 interceptions, while maintaining an impressive 90% passing accuracy average. In addition to his defensive consistency, Maples finished the 2025 season as the team's second-leading goal scorer with seven goals, six of which came from the penalty spot.
"Talen is coming in as a league elite center back and leader. We instantly become stronger on and off the field because of his arrival to Colorado Springs," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "He is a big addition for us as we have added a warrior to the spine of the team and the dressing room."
Maples began his professional career after being selected by Toronto FC with the 72nd overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He went on to make 19 appearances for Toronto FC II in USL League One before joining Houston Dynamo 2 for the 2022 season. While with Houston, Maples served as club captain and totaled three goals and two assists in 27 appearances during the 2023 campaign.
"We are extremely grateful and excited to join this club! I can't wait for this team to give something the fans can cheer for and get behind," said Maples. "I just want to be the best light that I can be, not only for this team but also for this community and city."
Name: Talen Maples
Position: Defender
Height: 6'0"
Date of Birth: November 20th, 1998 (27)
Hometown: Leander, TX
Previous Club: New Mexico United
Transaction: The Colorado Springs Switchbacks signed defender Talen Maples on January 8th, 2026
