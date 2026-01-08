USL Names Pro Housing as Preferred Supplier of Professional Housing Solutions

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced a new partnership with Pro Housing, designating the company as a Preferred Supplier of Professional Housing Solutions. The collaboration will provide USL clubs with streamlined, cost-effective housing programs designed specifically to meet the unique demands of professional sports organizations.

Pro Housing specializes in delivering housing solutions that balance quality, flexibility and operational efficiency. Tailored to support both short-term and long-term needs, Pro Housing's programs offer fully managed accommodations that help clubs focus on performance while reducing the administrative burden associated with seasonal and player housing.

"Pro Housing brings a thoughtful, proven approach to housing that aligns with the operational needs of our clubs," said Josh Keller, USL EVP of Corporate Development. "Their experience in professional sports and ability to deliver flexible, end-to-end housing solutions make them a valuable partner as the league continues to expand."

Pro Housing works closely with local communities to offer premium accommodations that feel like home while providing a streamlined, professional solution for organizations in need of seasonal housing. Each program is supported by Pro Housing's customized management software, Pro Housing Edge, which allows for real-time reservation management while ensuring teams maintain full control of their housing programs from start to finish.

"At Pro Housing, we provide best-in-class housing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Professional Sports Teams. We simplify the housing process by offering all-inclusive options at competitive rates," said Savannah Baty, Director of Business Development for Pro Housing. "We're excited to partner with the USL as it continues to grow and invest in its clubs and players. Having already partnered with organizations such as the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Las Vegas Lights, we understand the unique housing challenges USL teams face. By applying what we've learned from providing turnkey housing solutions across Major League Baseball, we're able to deliver a seamless, end-to-end experience-backed by 24/7 customer service-that takes the day-to-day housing workload off team staff and allows organizations to stay focused on what matters most: performance on and off the field."

Together, the USL and Pro Housing are committed to supporting clubs with reliable, high-quality housing solutions to promote operational efficiency and long-term success throughout the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.