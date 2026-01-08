Battery's Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-19 National Team Camp

CHARLESTON, S.C. - U.S. Soccer announced Thursday the rosters for the United States U-18, U-19 and U-20 national team training camp to take place January 10-16 at Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona. Charleston Battery forward Colton Swan earned a call-up for the U-19 squad and is the only USL Championship player featured among the three teams.

The news adds to an already big week for Swan, 18, who joined the Battery on Wednesday for his professional contract, a multi-year deal.

Swan previously represented the U.S. at the U-18 level, when he was called up by the youth national team for the UEFA Friendship Cup in June 2025. He scored in the first minute of his USYNT debut, against the France U-18s on June 1. Swan earned four total caps in the tournament, also facing Argentina, Australia and Portugal, to claim the trophy.

"We're excited to utilize the January camp to evaluate this group of players in a combined environment," said Barry Pauwels, Head of Development for Men's Youth National Teams, in the U.S. Soccer announcement. "The national team provides a unique platform that complements the daily club environment, enabling us to accelerate player development by supporting each individual within the specific context of their journey."

The combined camp is part of the federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for youth national teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior national team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

Held outside of a FIFA international window, not featuring any official matches, the camp brings together 16 players each from the 2006, 2007 and 2008 birth year groups, allowing the youth national team technical staff to give broader evaluation to each player pool, while also providing integrated positional training between each age group.

Swan will return to Charleston following the camp for the Battery's preseason.







