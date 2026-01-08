Rhode Island FC Signs Forward Leo Afonso for 2026 Season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed forward Leo Afonso for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The Brazilian forward enters his third professional season in 2026, and brings 34 professional appearances to the Ocean State across two seasons in Major League Soccer.

"Leo is an exciting attacking player with an eye for goal who has been in very high-level environments the past two seasons," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "His experience at a young age will be invaluable as we build towards having another successful season in 2026."

Afonso's professional career began in 2024, when he was selected in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft by 2024 Supporter's Shield winners Inter Miami CF. After initially signing with the club's MLS Next Pro reserve side for the 2024 season, the 24-year-old broke into the first team just one month into the season, making 26 appearances across both squads in his first year. The forward enjoyed a prolific season with Inter Miami CF II, scoring seven goals - including four in his first two games - and tallying an assist in seven appearances. He also made 19 appearances with the first team across all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting one.

The Brazilian memorably scored his first career MLS goal in his first-ever MLS start on April 7, 2024, joining the legendary Lionel Messi on the scoresheet as the South Florida side completed a dramatic come-from-behind 2-2 tie vs. the Colorado Rapids. In July 2025, Afonso joined Atlanta United FC, making four MLS appearances and two appearances in MLS Next Pro. He scored one goal for Atlanta United 2 during the 2025 MLS Next Pro season.

After spending his youth years with the academies of the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF, Afonso enjoyed a standout four-year collegiate career at the University of Virginia. In four seasons, he started 46 of his 59 appearances, scoring 22 goals and adding eight assists. Despite missing nearly half of his senior season in 2023 due to injury, he scored five goals and assisted two, including a stretch of three goals in two postseason games en route to the Cavaliers' run to the Third Round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Name: Leo Afonso

Position: Forward

Height: 5-11

Birthday: July 13, 2001

Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Previous teams: Atlanta United FC (MLS), Atlanta United 2 (MLSNP), Inter Miami CF (MLS), Inter Miami CF II (MLSNP), University of Virginia (NCAA)

RIFC now has 20 players under contract for the 2026 season:

2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (1): 1-Koke Vegas

DEFENDERS (8): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 6-Aimé Mabika, 15-Frank Nodarse, 24-Karifa Yao, 32-Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (6): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson

FORWARDS (5): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 10-Albert Dikwa, 11-Noah Fuson, 27-Mathieu Ndongo

