Indy Eleven Signs Defender Alejandro Mitrano

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed Venezuelan defender Alejandro Mitrano, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The 27-year-old Mitrano brings three years of USL Championship experience, playing for Miami FC in 2024 and 2025, following the 2023 season with the Las Vegas Lights FC. In 2025, the Maracaibo, Venezuela, native played in 18 games with 10 starts, recording seven chances created, including an assist vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies on March 22.The 5'11, 165-pound Mitrano finished the campaign with 58 duels won, 48 clearances, 18 tackles won, 15 fouls won, 15 interceptions, 11 aerial duels won, three shots, and two blocks.

In 2024, Mitrano was third on Miami FC in tackles won (39) and assists (2), fourth in interceptions (20) and duels won (115), fifth in clearances (66), seventh in fouls won (26), eighth in shots (10), 10th in shots on target (4), and he had 58 duels won, 11 aerial duels won, and seven chances created.

For Las Vegas Lights in 2023, Mitrano started 25 of 26 games and finished fourth on the team in interceptions (37), fifth in tackles won (32), seventh in clearances (59) and duels won (111), and eighth in blocks (6), adding 12 shots (four on target) and nine chances created.

Prior to coming to the USA, Mitrano played for Monagas SC in Venezuela's Liga FUTVE Apertura in 2022. In 2020, he signed with CA Boston River to play in Uruguay's Primera División Apertura.

He made his professional debut in the Slovak First League for Zemplín Michalovce in 2019.

Mitrano is the fourth Venezuelan to play for the Boys in Blue, joining Manuel Arteaga (2021-22), Juan Guerra (2018-19), and Cristian Novoa (2019).

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/8/26)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (6): Anthony Herbert, Pat Hogan, Alejandro Mitrano, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White

Midfielders (5): Jack Blake, Allen Gavilanes, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (4): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.