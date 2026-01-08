Republic FC Acquires Forward Mayele Malango from Monterey Bay FC Via Transfer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC today announced that the Club has acquired forward Mayele Malango (MY-el Muh-LAWN-go) from Monterey Bay FC via transfer. Malango has also signed a new contract with Republic FC. Per club policy, the terms of the transfer and contract will not be disclosed. Malango will be available pending league and federation approval and is expected to wear No. 7 for Republic FC.

"Mayele is a dynamic attacker with a diverse and impressive journey through multiple levels of U.S. soccer," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "His pace, strength and finishing ability give us more options in the final third, and we're excited to integrate him into our system ."

"I would like to thank God for this opportunity, and also thanks to all the coaching staff and front office members for believing in me, and for making this transfer to happen. I'm super excited to join the team and can't wait to contribute to the team's success on and off the field," said Malango. "I can't wait to meet all the fans and play in front of you all. I will give everything I have for the team. Let's make memories together as we fight for another championship."

Malango, 28, featured prominently for Monterey Bay FC during the 2025 USL Championship season, making 29 appearances across league and USL Cup play with 5 goals and 2 assists. His contributions included scoring the club's first goal of the season and earning a USL Championship Team of the Week honor early in the campaign for a standout performance against Oakland Roots SC.

Prior to joining Monterey Bay FC, Malango built a varied and productive professional career in the United States. He began his pro journey with New England Revolution II in 2020, where he appeared in 14 matches. In 2021, he signed with New Amsterdam FC of the National Independent Soccer Association, scoring an impressive 9 goals in 14 appearances to earn an All-League First Team selection. In 2022, he continued his development with Albion San Diego in NISA, finding the net 3 times in 20 matches, helping the team reach the NISA Championship Final. From 2023 to 2024, Malango starred for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in USL League One, where he recorded 12 goals and 5 assists in 68 total appearances.

A native of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malango and his family spent 10 years in Malawi as refugees before coming to the U.S. and settling in Massachusetts. He made a name for himself on the local soccer scene before moving on to the collegiate level. He began at Salem State University, where he scored 17 goals in 19 appearances and earned both MASCAC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors on the way to a conference title. He then transferred to UMass Lowell, competing at the Division I level before turning professional.

Mayele earned his first call up to the Malawi National Team for World Cup Qualifiers in September 2025, and recorded an assist in his debut. He later joined The Flames for two international friendlies in November, scoring his first goal against Lesotho on November 18.

