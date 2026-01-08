Rowdies Add Defender Dion Acoff for 2026

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of experienced defender Dion Acoff ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Acoff comes to Tampa Bay following four fruitful seasons as a player for Union Omaha, amassing 110 appearances across all competitions to finish his time with the second most appearances in club history. During his spell in Omaha, the 34-year-old helped the club capture back-to-back USL League One Players' Shields and win the 2024 USL League One Final. He also earned selection to the 2023 USL League All-League Second Team.

"Dion is a player I know well from my time in Omaha," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's an experienced player that has won trophies everywhere he's been. He played in Iceland for a long time and won a lot of trophies there, and it was the same for him in Omaha. He's got explosive pace and can play as a wingback, a fullback or as a winger. His versatility is going to be really helpful for us. Dion is a player that should have been in MLS for most of his career, and I think he will prove that here in Tampa Bay this season."

Originally from California, Acoff played two seasons of college soccer at Creighton University before transferring back to his home state to finish his college career at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

In 2015, Acoff moved abroad to sign his first professional contract with Icelandic side Knattspyrnufélagið Þróttur. He made 40 appearances and tallied nine goals over two seasons with Þróttur. 2017 saw Acoff make his way to Knattspyrnufélagið Valur, where he played a part in the club being crowned Icelandic Champions of the country's top division in 2017 and 2018. While at Valur, Acoff also featured in eight Europe League Qualifying matches for the club.

After spending the 2019 season in Finland's top tier with SJK Seinäjoki, Acoff returned to Iceland for a second stint with Þróttur in 2020 and a season with Grindavík in 2021.

"I'm excited to be a part of this organization and eager to start another new challenge in my career," said Acoff. "I'm looking forward to doing my part to help win a lot of games and ultimately bring a trophy to Tampa Bay."

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of January 8, 2025

Goalkeepers: Austin Pack, Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Acon Dioff, Nathan Dossantos, Yanis Leerman, Gennaro Nigro, Charlie Ostrem, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Louis Perez, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali, MD Myers







