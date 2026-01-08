Sporting JAX Bolsters Back Line with Latest USL Championship Signings

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the addition of three players to its inaugural USL Championship roster, signing defenders Mohamed Traore, Ethan Dudley and Tyshawn Rose.

The signings, pending league and federation approval, bring Sporting JAX's roster to 11 players as the club continues preparations for its inaugural season. Head Coach Liam Fox said the trio will play an important role in shaping the team's defensive identity.

"Reliable defense is critical to any team's success," Fox said. "These young men will be a crucial part of building our defensive foundation."

"Winning doesn't come easy in a league as competitive as the USL Championship," said Mark Warburton, Sporting JAX head of soccer. "These players add quality and depth that will help us compete."

Traore, 23, brings championship experience to Sporting JAX after helping Phoenix Rising FC capture the 2023 USL Championship title. The Senegalese defender later earned an opportunity with Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC and has competed across multiple levels of professional soccer in the United States.

"I'm excited to bring my experience winning in this league to Sporting JAX," Traore said. "I'm ready to get to work in Jacksonville."

Dudley, 25, returns to the First Coast following professional stints in USL League One and MLS NEXT Pro, most recently with Atlanta United 2 and Chattanooga FC. The 6-foot-4 defender adds size and depth to the Sporting JAX back line and represents his hometown region of St. Johns, Florida, on the club's inaugural roster.

"Playing professionally so close to home means a lot to me," Dudley said. "Being part of an inaugural team makes it even more special."

Rose, 25, brings additional United Soccer League experience after playing pre-professionally in USL League Two with Boston Bolts and Seacoast United during his collegiate career at Boston College. He has also competed in MLS NEXT Pro with North Texas SC and Huntsville City FC.

"Starting this next chapter with a club like Sporting JAX is exciting," Rose said. "It's a unique opportunity for the team and myself to help build something special."

Sporting JAX will continue to announce additional player signings in the coming weeks as preparations continue for the club's inaugural USL Championship season. Fans can secure their place for the historic first season with a $25 season ticket deposit.







