Sporting Club Jacksonville Announces Site for Mixed-Use Sporting District to Serve North Florida

Published on March 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The privately capitalized site in the Town Center area will serve as the permanent home for Sporting Club Jacksonville and anchor a transformative mixed-use sporting and entertainment district.

Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced a site in the Town Center area that will serve as the permanent home for the club and anchor a transformative mixed-use sporting and entertainment district in North Florida.

The landmark destination will integrate professional sports, entertainment, hospitality, residential living, and curated retail into a single, walkable district in North Florida. The project will create a true urban destination rooted in where Jacksonville already lives, works, shops, and gathers by being centrally located, easily accessible, and within 30 minutes of nearly the entire region. Positioned just a few hundred yards from major highway infrastructure, the site offers unmatched connectivity and positions the development to become one of the premier destinations north of Orlando.

The project is expected to generate a substantial long-term economic impact across North Florida, including construction jobs, permanent operational roles, expanded hospitality and retail employment, and increased tourism driven by regional and national events, positioning Jacksonville for outsized return potential as a premier sports and entertainment destination in the Southeast.

"This project is deeply personal to me because Jacksonville is home," said Tim Tebow, Owner and Board Member of Sporting JAX. "As we bring this vision to life, we're committed to building more than a stadium. We're creating a place where families feel welcome, where the special needs community is intentionally included, and where young athletes can see a pathway to pursue their dreams. This space will reflect the heart of Jacksonville and bring people together year-round."

Anchored by a purpose-built stadium, the district will integrate restaurants, hotels, shopping, entertainment venues, and family-friendly gathering spaces into a cohesive, experiential destination. Rooftop activations, loft-style spaces, green space, and layered experiences will create a vibrant environment active 365 days a year, not just on match days. The development aims to elevate the Town Center area into a dynamic urban entertainment district unlike anything currently in Jacksonville.

"The real estate landscape is ever changing. Large scale projects today require a curated blend of uses that expand the reasons a project is relevant to more people - for more reasons. What we are building in Jacksonville promises to be truly unique," said Michael McNaughton, President of Sporting JAX Development Company. "By integrating stadium, hospitality, residential, retail, and entertainment within a vertically oriented urban environment, we are creating a walkable, experiential district designed to drive long-term economic resilience and growth across North Florida."

Beyond its physical design, the project is rooted in community impact. The stadium will serve as a civic asset, hosting professional matches for both the Sporting JAX men's and women's teams while also supporting high school championships, regional youth tournaments, college athletics, conference and club championships, major concerts, mentorship programming, and inclusive access for adaptive and special-needs athletes.

"Across the country, we've seen that professional soccer thrives when clubs have permanent, purpose-built homes rooted in their communities," said Justin Papadakis, Deputy CEO & Chief Real Estate Officer of USL. "The most successful organizations in our league are anchored by stadiums that serve not only professional athletes but youth players, families, and neighborhoods. What Sporting JAX is building here positions Jacksonville as one of the premier soccer markets in the Southeast and reflects the long-term infrastructure required for the sport to grow sustainably and competitively."

"What we're building in Jacksonsville is one of the highest-profile sports and development projects moving forward anywhere in the country right now," said Fred Taylor, Owner, Sporting JAX. "This is about pride in North Florida, expanding access to the game, and creating real opportunity for the next generation. It's about building something this community can rally around for decades to come."

The district will serve as the permanent home for both the Sporting JAX men's and women's teams, reinforcing the club's commitment to shared opportunity and long-term investment in the region.







