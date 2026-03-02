Monterey Bay Football Club and Monterey County Bank Announce Lounge Sponsorship for 2026 Season

Published on March 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) is proud to announce a new partnership for the 2026 season with Monterey County Bank (MCB), the official banking partner of MBFC, naming MCB as the official sponsor of the Club's VIP Lounge at Cardinale Stadium, which will be named "Monterey County Bank Lounge".

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âThis collaboration brings together two organizations deeply rooted in Monterey County, united by a shared commitment to community, local growth, and long-term impact. As the official Monterey County Bank Lounge sponsor, signage will be implemented at the lounge for the general public to observe.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â"We're extremely excited to partner with Bill, Brian and the entire institution of Monterey County Bank," said Michael Sheehan, CEO of Monterey Bay Football Club. "With their outstanding reputation throughout the community of Monterey, we look forward to a fruitful relationship where both of our company morals are a priority that will be presented on and off the pitch at Cardinale Stadium and beyond. This partnership comes at a perfect and exciting time as a new vision from Monterey County Bank has been established, but with a bigger mission that we're looking forward of playing a part in."

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âThe "Monterey County Bank Lounge" will serve as a premier gathering space for partners, supporters, and community leaders on matchdays-offering an elevated environment that reflects the professionalism and hospitality both organizations value.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â"Monterey County Bank is proud to partner with Monterey Bay Football Club as its official Bank Partner," said Bill Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monterey County Bank. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to strengthening our community, supporting local institutions, and creating meaningful opportunities for fans, clients and businesses alike. Together, we look forward to building a strong, lasting partnership that delivers value both on and off the field."

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âThe 2026 season promises exciting competition on the pitch and memorable experiences off it, with the Monterey County Bank Lounge playing a central role in welcoming partners and fans throughout the season.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âFor more information about Monterey Bay FC and the 2026 season, visit montereybayfc.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.