MBFC Acquires 18-Year-Old Winger Youssou Ndiaye from Senegal

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has acquired top young forward prospect Youssou Ndiaye on loan from Be Sport Academy in Senegal, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm very excited to begin this next chapter of my life in the United States with Monterey Bay FC," said Ndiaye. "Coming from Senegal to develop my skills at the professional level in USL Championship is a big step for me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity. My goal is to continue growing every day, push myself to be the best I can be, and help the team however I can. This is a dream come true, and I'm ready to work hard and make the most of it."

A product of Be Sport Academy in Senegal, Ndiaye joins Monterey Bay as a promising young attacker with a bright future. The Senegalese forward brings a compelling blend of size, strength, and pace to the attack, offering a physical presence that complements his raw potential. With this move stateside, Ndiaye aims to prove himself as a professional and contribute to the club's continued growth. Overall, Ndiaye's addition represents an exciting future for Monterey Bay FC under the direction of newly appointed Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer Oliver Wyss.

"I'm excited to welcome Youssou Ndiaye to the club as a young prospect from Senegal," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "This is an opportunity to invest in a player who has a lot of natural talent, and our goal as a club is to help get the very best out of him every day. Youssou has shown real courage and commitment in choosing to come to a new country and step outside his comfort zone to pursue his dream of becoming a top professional soccer player. That mindset, combined with his ability, is something we value highly, and I'm looking forward to supporting his development both on and off the field."

NAME: Youssou Ndiaye

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 18

HEIGHT: 6'2

DATE OF BIRTH: May 30, 2007

NATIONALITY: Senegal

PREVIOUS CLUB: Be Sport Academy

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has acquired Youssou Ndiaye via loan from Be Sport Academy on January 8, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of January 8 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Ethan Bryant, Xavi Gnaulati, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.