MBFC Acquires FW Wesley Leggett Via Transfer from Charleston Battery

Published on December 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has acquired forward Wesley Leggett via transfer from Charleston Battery, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal are undisclosed.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to be joining Monterey Bay FC, a team with a supportive fan base and clear ambitions," said Leggett. "A huge part of my decision was the coaching staff and the trust I have in their vision and leadership. I truly believe in the project they're building and the environment they're creating to help players develop every day. I'm motivated to grow, compete, and help push this team toward competing for a championship."

Leggett, 24, most recently represented Charleston Battery after completing a transfer from Loudoun United FC to join the squad for its playoff run down the stretch of the 2025 season. Prior to the move, Leggett spent three seasons with Loudoun United where he ultimately finished third all-time in appearances for the club with 90, third all-time in goals with 17, and sixth all-time in assists with eight. The forward scored his first professional goal in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup and then broke out in 2024 with 10 goals and four assists to co-lead the team in scoring.

"I was genuinely impressed with Wesley from our very first conversation during the interview process," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "His maturity, humility, and clear hunger to improve stood out right away. On the field, Wesley is exactly the type of player we want leading our front line. His electric pace stretches defenses, creates real problems in behind, and he has the ability to finish chances at speed, which is a rare and valuable trait. He fits our identity, our ambition, and the way we want to play."

The Trenton, New Jersey native played collegiately at both the University of Connecticut and St. John's University, where he tallied nine goals and six assists in three seasons and helped the Red Storm reach the NCAA Tournament Second Round in 2021.

"I'm looking forward to getting acclimated to the Monterey Bay area, especially coming from the East Coast and experiencing something completely new. I'm excited to try new restaurants and take in all the nature and scenery the area has to offer. I'm also very excited to meet my teammates and share the field with them. I want to give everything I have for this club and do whatever the team needs from me. Whether that shows up as goals, assists, or hard work in other areas, my focus is on helping us win games. I'm committed to doing my part to help this group push for the playoffs for the first time."

NAME: Wesley Leggett

PRONUNCIATION: LEG-it

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 24

HEIGHT: 5'10

DATE OF BIRTH: March 16, 2001

HOMETOWN: Trenton, New Jersey

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: Charleston Battery

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has acquired Wesley Leggett via transfer from Charleston Battery on December 23, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of December 23 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Ethan Bryant, Xavi Gnaulati, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul







