Rowdies Welcome Defender Yanis Leerman for 2026

Published on December 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the signing of defender Yanis Leerman ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

The 27-year-old defender comes to Tampa Bay following three seasons as a regular contributor for Loudoun United FC, where he appeared in 86 matches across all competitions.

"Yanis has proven himself to be a top center back at this level, so we are excited about what he can bring to the Rowdies," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He is somebody with a lot of quality that understands that to be successful you need to put the team first, always. He likes to defend and is very good in possession too. He has a competitive edge that I am looking forward to seeing every day in training and when he steps onto the field in the green and gold."

Born in France, Leerman developed as an academy player for Troyes during his youth. In 2018, he moved to the United States to play college soccer at the University of Central Florida, where he made 60 appearances over four seasons for the Golden Knights. The Chicago Fire selected Leerman in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, but the Frenchman chose to continue his college career for one more year as a graduate student at the University of Pittsburgh.

Leerman signed his first professional contract with Loudoun United FC ahead of the 2023 USL Championship season. In his first season in the professional ranks, Leerman led the club in clearances, interceptions, and aerial duels won with an 85.7% passing accuracy rate over 28 league appearances.

"I'm proud and honored to be joining this legendary club," said Leerman. "I look forward to giving my all to this organization and to the great Rowdies fans so we can achieve our goals in the new season."

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 23, 2025

Goalkeepers: Austin Pack, Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Nathan Dossantos, Yanis Leerman, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Louis Perez, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali, MD Myers







