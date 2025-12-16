Rowdies Announce 2026 Schedule

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The USL Championship announced today the full schedule for the 2026 season, with the Tampa Bay Rowdies set to kick off their tenth season in the league away to Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, March 7.

The Rowdies will make their return to Al Lang Stadium for their 2026 Home Opener on Saturday, March 21 against last year's USL Championship Final winners, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Each USL Championship club will play 30 regular season matches, with the top eight teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences at the end of the campaign qualifying for the single-elimination postseason starting on the final weekend of October. USL Championship newcomers Sporting Club Jacksonville and Brooklyn FC join the Rowdies in the 13-team Eastern Conference.

The remaining four matches of the Rowdies 34-match slate in 2026 will be made up of four group stage matches in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, an interleague tournament contested between teams from the USL Championship and USL League One. Teams will be split across seven regional groups for this year's tournament, with the top team from each group and one wild card team advancing to a single-elimination knockout round. The Rowdies have been placed in a group with fellow USL Championship sides Miami FC and Sporting Club JAX, and USL League One's FC Naples, Sarasota Paradise, and South Georgia Tormenta FC. The Rowdies begin their quest to claim the cup in a home matchup against Sarasota on Saturday, April 25.

The 2026 USL Championship season will be the third in the league's four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports, with games also set to air nationally on ESPN Networks, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network, ESPN+ and TUDN. A full broadcast schedule will be announced following the release of the 2026 USL Championship schedule.

Fans can lock in their seats for every match at Al Lang Stadium in 2026 by becoming a season ticket member today. Season ticket members enjoy the best savings on tickets and exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions, as well as other benefits. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/seasontickets or call 727-222-2000 to learn more.

2026 Tampa Bay Rowdies Schedule

Date Opponent

March 7 at Birmingham Legion FC

March 21 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

March 28 vs Loudoun United FC

April 4 at Sporting Club JAX

April 11 vs Oakland Roots SC

April 18 at Charleston Battery

April 25* vs Sarasota Paradise

May 2 vs Indy Eleven

May 9 at Rhode Island FC

May 16* at Miami FC

May 20 at New Mexico United

May 23 vs Phoenix Rising FC

May 30 at Louisville City FC

June 6* at Sporting JAX

June 10 vs Charleston Battery

June 13 vs Hartford Athletic

June 20 at Brooklyn FC

July 4 vs Lexington SC

July 11* vs FC Naples

July 25 at Miami FC

August 1 vs Louisville City FC

August 8 at Orange County SC

August 15 Rhode Island FC

August 22 at Detroit City FC

August 29 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

September 5 vs Brooklyn FC

September 12 at Hartford Athletic

September 16 @Loudoun United

September 19 vs Birmingham Legion FC

September 26 at San Antonio FC

October 3 vs Miami FC

October 10 at Indy Eleven

October 17 vs Detroit City FC

October 24 Sporting Club JAX







