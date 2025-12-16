Rowdies Announce 2026 Schedule
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The USL Championship announced today the full schedule for the 2026 season, with the Tampa Bay Rowdies set to kick off their tenth season in the league away to Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, March 7.
The Rowdies will make their return to Al Lang Stadium for their 2026 Home Opener on Saturday, March 21 against last year's USL Championship Final winners, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.
Each USL Championship club will play 30 regular season matches, with the top eight teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences at the end of the campaign qualifying for the single-elimination postseason starting on the final weekend of October. USL Championship newcomers Sporting Club Jacksonville and Brooklyn FC join the Rowdies in the 13-team Eastern Conference.
The remaining four matches of the Rowdies 34-match slate in 2026 will be made up of four group stage matches in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, an interleague tournament contested between teams from the USL Championship and USL League One. Teams will be split across seven regional groups for this year's tournament, with the top team from each group and one wild card team advancing to a single-elimination knockout round. The Rowdies have been placed in a group with fellow USL Championship sides Miami FC and Sporting Club JAX, and USL League One's FC Naples, Sarasota Paradise, and South Georgia Tormenta FC. The Rowdies begin their quest to claim the cup in a home matchup against Sarasota on Saturday, April 25.
The 2026 USL Championship season will be the third in the league's four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports, with games also set to air nationally on ESPN Networks, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network, ESPN+ and TUDN. A full broadcast schedule will be announced following the release of the 2026 USL Championship schedule.
Fans can lock in their seats for every match at Al Lang Stadium in 2026 by becoming a season ticket member today. Season ticket members enjoy the best savings on tickets and exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions, as well as other benefits. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/seasontickets or call 727-222-2000 to learn more.
2026 Tampa Bay Rowdies Schedule
Date Opponent
March 7 at Birmingham Legion FC
March 21 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
March 28 vs Loudoun United FC
April 4 at Sporting Club JAX
April 11 vs Oakland Roots SC
April 18 at Charleston Battery
April 25* vs Sarasota Paradise
May 2 vs Indy Eleven
May 9 at Rhode Island FC
May 16* at Miami FC
May 20 at New Mexico United
May 23 vs Phoenix Rising FC
May 30 at Louisville City FC
June 6* at Sporting JAX
June 10 vs Charleston Battery
June 13 vs Hartford Athletic
June 20 at Brooklyn FC
July 4 vs Lexington SC
July 11* vs FC Naples
July 25 at Miami FC
August 1 vs Louisville City FC
August 8 at Orange County SC
August 15 Rhode Island FC
August 22 at Detroit City FC
August 29 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
September 5 vs Brooklyn FC
September 12 at Hartford Athletic
September 16 @Loudoun United
September 19 vs Birmingham Legion FC
September 26 at San Antonio FC
October 3 vs Miami FC
October 10 at Indy Eleven
October 17 vs Detroit City FC
October 24 Sporting Club JAX
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2025
- Sporting JAX Unveils Inaugural 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Detroit City FC Signs Defender Aedan Stanley - Detroit City FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Sign East Bay Native Keegan Tingey - Oakland Roots
- Rowdies Announce 2026 Schedule - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Releases Full 2026 USL Championship Regular Season Schedule - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Set for 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as League Announces Format and Key Dates - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule Ahead of Season 10 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Championship Schedule Unveiled - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC Announces Inaugural USL Championship Season Schedule - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Rhode Island FC
- Riverhounds 2026 Schedule Revealed - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule and Theme Nights - Phoenix Rising FC
- Countdown to Kickoff: Republic FC Releases Action-Packed 2026 Schedule - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2026 Schedule - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 USL Championship Season and USL Cup Schedule - Oakland Roots
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - San Antonio FC
- LouCity's 2026 Schedule to Feature Home Games on Thunder, Fourth of July - Louisville City FC
- Battery's 2026 USL Championship, Prinx Tires USL Cup Schedules Released - Charleston Battery
- Monterey Bay FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Monterey Bay FC
- Hartford Athletic Unveils Thrilling 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Lands in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - New Mexico United
- Battery Paired in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 6 with Richmond, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Loudoun - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC to Participate in Group Five of 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Announces the Return of Midfielder Giordano Colli - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Sporting Club's Group Stage Opponents in 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Revealed - Lexington Sporting Club
- Prinx Tires Named Entitlement Partner of USL Cup - USL
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs University of Kentucky and USL League Two Standout Marqes Muir to Pro Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.