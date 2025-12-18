Rowdies Add Midfielder Louis Perez for 2026

Published on December 18, 2025

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the signing of midfielder Louis Perez for the upcoming 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Perez spent the past three seasons with North Carolina FC, competing for the club first in USL League One and then the USL Championship for the last two years. Over that time, the French midfielder amassed 14 goals and 13 assists and made over 100 appearances as a regular starter for the club.

"Louis is a very good player, and he's proven that at Pittsburgh, FC Tucson and North Carolina over the last few years," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I've had my eye on him for a while, and I've always admired his quality and versatility. He can play as a number ten, he can play deeper in midfield, he can play wide, and he's got goals and assists in him. I know he's going to work very hard for the team, and that will be the bedrock of this group - guys that put the Rowdies first, every day, no matter what. He has an infectious personality and work ethic that will spread throughout the group, so I'm delighted to get the chance to work with him at last."

The French midfielder spent time at several clubs during his youth career, including the academies of Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes. In 2017, he moved to the United States to play college soccer at the University of Central Florida. Perez made 50 appearances for the Golden Knights during his college career, notching seven goals and 16 assists while also earning all-conference honors multiple times and being named American Conference Midfielder of the Year in 2018.

Perez entered the professional ranks in 2021 with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, where he tallied two goals and one assist in 26 appearances. He followed that up with a breakout season for FC Tucson during the 2022 USL League One Season, recording five goals and a team-leading seven assists to earn a spot on the USL League One All-League Second Team.

The move to Tampa Bay reunites Perez with midfielder Pedro Dolabella and forward Evan Conway. The trio helped North Carolina earn a playoff berth this past season.

"I'm very excited to join the Rowdies and to be part of the best organization and fan base in the league," said Perez. "I've always enjoyed playing in front of the fans at Al lang, and it will be even more special now as a Rowdies player. I'm happy to be back in Florida and to be part of an exciting new project with a team that wants to compete for championships. Hopefully we achieve our goals to win and put the Rowdies at the top of the league."

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 17, 2025

Goalkeepers: Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Louis Perez, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali, MD Myers







