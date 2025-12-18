Stephen Kelly Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season
Published on December 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC is pleased to announce that midfielder Stephen Kelly will return for the 2026 season after joining the club midway through 2025 from Scottish Premiership side Livingston FC. The Scottish midfielder made an immediate impact upon arrival, recording 16 appearances, 1 goal, and 1 assist as he quickly settled into OCSC's midfield and became a steady, reliable presence in the heart of the team.
Kelly's career began at one of Europe's most respected development pathways with the Glasgow Rangers, an official partner club of Orange County SC. Rising through the academy ranks, he earned his first-team debut in the 2018 League Cup against Ayr United. His talent continued to shine at the youth international level, earning 20 caps for Scotland from U16 through U21.
In 2021, Kelly split his campaign between Rangers and Rangers B before heading on loan to Salford City in England's League Two, where he gained valuable first-team minutes. The following year, he completed a permanent move to Livingston FC, signing a three-year contract and competing regularly in the Scottish Premiership.
After arriving in Orange County in 2025, Kelly's technical ability, calmness on the ball, and tactical intelligence helped elevate OCSC's midfield play. His experience abroad translated seamlessly into the squad, where he became a stabilizing force and a key connector between the lines.
With a full preseason ahead, Stephen Kelly looks poised to take another step forward in 2026, offering leadership, consistency, and high-level pedigree to guide Orange County SC's midfield through the upcoming campaign.
