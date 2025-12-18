Hounds Captain Griffin Signs New Deal to Stay in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC captain Danny Griffin

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has agreed to a new contract with Danny Griffin, keeping the team's captain and a crucial component of the Hounds success this decade in the Steel City for years to come.

The two-year deal includes a club option for 2028, which would make Griffin - a Connecticut-raised midfielder who joined the Hounds in 2020 as a rookie - the longest-tenured player in club history by seasons played at the end of the new contract. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

"I'm super-excited and blessed to be back. Pittsburgh has become a home to me - my home is here, my wife is from here - it's truly a special place for us," Griffin said. "I'm really excited to build more on what we've done bringing trophies here to Pittsburgh, winning the regular-season title two years ago and winning the USL title this year, and we're looking to add more trophies to the cabinet."

Griffin, 27, has served as the captain of the Hounds for the past two seasons after establishing himself as a constant in the team's midfield since his arrival. His 191 appearances for the team ranks fourth in club history, and he holds multiple club records for durability, including a team-record 3,055 minutes played (out of 3,060) in the 2022 regular season and the club mark for consecutive league matches played at 85.

The only Hounds league matches missed by Griffin came at the start of 2023, when he had a brief spell playing for Huntsville City FC in MLS Next Pro, and in 2024, when he missed two matches through injury to snap a personal streak of 134 straight league matches between the two teams.

In addition to his reliability as a holding player in the middle of the park, Griffin showed his attacking chops during the Hounds' title-winning 2025 season with six goals and four assists in all competitions, both career bests.

For his Hounds career, Griffin has 17 goals and 10 assists. Those goals include a pair of memorable U.S. Open Cup tallies: In 2023 at the New England Revolution and last year at Columbus Crew 2 - the reserve side of the MLS club that drafted him in 2020 - both of which secured 1-0 wins for the Hounds.

"Danny has been a massive part of our success over the last few years, both with his performance on the field and the leadership he brings to the group. Keeping him in Pittsburgh was a priority this offseason, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him back," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Griffin's re-signing gives the Hounds 11 players confirmed back from the side that won the 2025 USL Championship. The club remains in talks to bring back additional players from last year's team and to add new players for the team's 2026 title defense.

