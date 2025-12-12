Hounds Re-Sign Sample on Multiyear Deal

Published on December 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Bradley Sample

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Bradley Sample
(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has agreed to a new deal with midfielder Bradley Sample, locking up another starter from the team's 2025 USL Championship title run. The two-year deal comes with a club option for 2028 and is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Sample, 25, spent his first two professional seasons with the Hounds after signing as a rookie out of the University of Louisville prior to 2024. A regular on the team sheet since his arrival, Sample has been a valuable box-to-box presence whether as a starter or off the bench.

"Brad had a great first two years with us and was critical to our success through the playoffs this year. We couldn't be happier to bring him back for 2026 and beyond," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

In two seasons, Sample has made 68 appearances in all competitions with 39 starts for the Hounds. During the team's title push at the end of 2025, the Illinois native started every one of the final 14 matches - regular season and playoffs - playing 380 of 450 possible minutes in the postseason.

With the Hounds, Sample has two goals and five assists - his first goal winning Goal of the Week during his rookie season - and he twice has earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors.

Sample is the first out-of-contract player to re-sign with the Hounds this offseason, bringing the current number of players announced to nine. The club is in advanced talks to re-sign more players from last season's Championship-winning side to new deals for 2026 and beyond.

