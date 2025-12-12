Tom Brewitt Returns to Orange County SC for 2026

Orange County SC is thrilled to confirm that center back Tom Brewitt, who served as team captain in 2025, is back in the Black & Orange for 2026. After a solid, if injury-marred, debut season in Irvine, Brewitt's leadership and defensive presence remain core to the club's identity.

In his first year with OCSC, Brewitt was a rock in the backline. He recorded 94 clearances, the second-most on the team. He won 59.3% of his aerial duels while tallying 43 duels won, along with 8 interceptions and 14 blocked shots. Over the course of the season, he made 18 starts, accumulating 1,539 minutes of action.

Unfortunately, his 2025 campaign was cut short by injury: in a high-altitude trip to Colorado Springs, Brewitt was forced off in the 41st minute, leaving a hole in the heart of Orange County's defense. He would miss significant time after that, only returning in a crucial match late in the season.

Brewitt's journey to OCSC has been varied and rich. A Liverpool native, he spent a decade in the Liverpool youth system before a stint at Middlesbrough. He then plied his trade in England's lower leagues, first with AFC Fylde, then Morecambe in League Two.

In 2021, Brewitt made the move to the U.S., joining Tacoma Defiance and then Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship, where he quickly earned a reputation as a reliable, no-nonsense defender and vocal leader. He returned to England in 2023 with Swindon Town, before returning to the U.S. to sign with Orange County SC in early 2025.

Now, with his contract renewed and the captain's armband reaffirmed, Brewitt is set to lead OCSC into the 2026 season. If his first year is any indication, his presence will be about more than just statistics; his leadership, experience, and grit will again anchor a backline hoping to push for greater consistency and success.







