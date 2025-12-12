Oakland Roots Sports Club Provides Updates on Technical Restructuring, Announces New General Manager

Oakland Roots Sports Club is pleased to announce the return of Dustin Cleaver as General Manager and the promotion of Nana Attakora to Director of Soccer. These moves reflect our commitment to strengthening our soccer operations and building a clear path ahead for the Club.

Dustin was previously part of Oakland Roots and Soul SC as the lead Soccer Operations Manager from 2021-2023. In his extensive career, Cleaver has worked in MLS and USL soccer departments for over 23 years. This includes time with the LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes, Sacramento Republic, Spokane Velocity, Spokane Zephyrs, and Santa Barbara Sky FC.

"We are thrilled to have Dustin back with our Club," said President Lindsay Barenz. "Dustin has one of the deepest understandings of how soccer operates in our country, with decades of experience and strong connections throughout the landscape to help lead our soccer department into the future."

Nana Attakora, who joined the Club as a player in 2020 and later served as Assistant Coach in 2021 and Director of Player Personnel from 2022 to 2025, will now assume the role of Director of Soccer. In this capacity, Attakora will oversee the Club's sporting vision and philosophy across Oakland Roots, Oakland Soul, and Project 51O. He will also support the coaches of all three teams in scouting, player recruitment, and roster construction.

"Nana has been fundamentally important to our Club since nearly the beginning," said Barenz. "His relationships across the USL and MLS-with agents, coaches, and players-are second to none. We are excited to see him step into this role and share his knowledge more broadly across the Club, including with Soul and Project 51O."

The Club's Technical Committee will continue to oversee the soccer department. With staff it jointly develops and approves the player roster and budget. In 2026, the Committee will include Principal Owner Barney Schauble, President Lindsay Barenz, Vice President of Soccer Eric Yamamoto, General Manager Dustin Cleaver, Director of Soccer Nana Attakora, and Head Coach Ryan Martin.







