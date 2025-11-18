Oakland Roots Sports Club Name Veteran USL Coach Ryan Martin as New Head Coach

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC have appointed Ryan Martin as the club's new Head Coach to lead the team into the 2026 USL Championship season. Martin, most recently with Loudoun United FC, brings seven years of USL head coaching experience, including a run to this year's Eastern Conference Playoffs. His coaching journey includes roles in MLS and USL as a scout, coach, and academy director with Toronto FC, Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati, and D.C. United before becoming the Head Coach at Loudoun.

"Following a diligent coaching search after the conclusion of the season we are excited to have Ryan agree to take over ahead of the 2026 season," said Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz. "Ryan is someone who we feel matches our culture and ambitions on and off the field, and is someone who we believe can lead our Club to tremendous success from day one."

Martin will take over as Head Coach following his 2025 playoff run with Loudoun United FC. He was one of the longest-tenured coaches in the league, having led the Virginia side since 2019, where he helped develop young talent and build the club's foundational culture.

"First, I want to thank Barney, Lindsay, and Eric for their trust and belief. From our very first conversation, it was clear that we share the same values and vision - to build one of the top clubs in the league and to do it for and with the people of Oakland," said Martin. "My family and I couldn't be more excited to join the Oakland community and the Roots family. I want to help create an attacking, proactive style of play that our fans enjoy watching and are proud to support - one built on relentlessness, resilience, and a blue-collar honesty that truly reflects this city."

"Ryan is one of the most experienced coaches in the USL," said Oakland Roots VP of Soccer, Eric Yamamoto. "As we build this club's future, bringing in a coach with deep knowledge of the league and the U.S. soccer landscape is key. Ryan's experience developing local talent while establishing long-term culture made him the ideal candidate for our club."







