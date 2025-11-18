Loudoun United FC Mutually Parts Ways with Coach Ryan Martin

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club announced today that the club has mutually parted ways with Head Coach Ryan Martin.

Coach Ryan Martin's contract ran through the end of the 2025 season and will not be renewed as the club begins its next chapter heading into the 2026 USL Championship season.

"We thank Ryan for his time here with Loudoun United FC, and we are grateful for the level of commitment he has shown over the past five seasons in helping shape this club into what it is today," said Karl Sharman, President of Loudoun United FC. "We wish him nothing but the absolute best in his next chapter."

During his five-year tenure at the helm of Loudoun United FC, Ryan made countless contributions to the growth and success of the organization both on the pitch and in the community. His leadership and dedication were instrumental in leading the club to its first-ever playoff match in the 2025 season.

Ryan also played a key part in developing players at Loudoun United, including but not limited to Abdellatif Aboukoura, Matai Akinmboni (Bournemouth), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Colorado Rapids), Griffin Yow (Westerlo), Jackson Hopkins (D.C. United), Keven Parades (VfL Wolfsburg), Jacob Greene (Lexington SC), Jeremy Garay (CD Cacahuatique), and more.

The following list of players were called up to represent the United States of America at the youth national team or national team level and were coached by Ryan Martin in their careers:

Aaron Hurge, Adam Lundergard, Bryang Kayo, Kristian Fletcher, Tyler Freeman, Gavin Turner, Gabriel Segal, Jeremy Garay, Jacob Greene, Jackson Hopkins, Isiah Chisolm, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Matai Akinmboni, Tommy McCabe, Moses Nyeman, Nelson Martinez, Kevin Parades, and Griffin Yow.

Riley Bidois (New Zealand Olympic team), Arquímides Ordóñez (Guatemala), Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia), and Abdellatif Aboukoura (Egypt) all represented their countries either at the youth national team or national team level as well.

We wish Ryan Martin the best in his future endeavors.

The search for a new Head Coach has already begun and will be announced ahead of the 2026 USL Championship Season.







