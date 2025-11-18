Rodrigo Lopez Closes out Storied Career as Republic FC's 2025 Most Valuable Player

Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Returning from a significant injury that kept him out of much of the 2024 season, Rodrigo Lopez returned strong and determined to prove he can still play a pivotal role in 2025. In what would become his final year as a pro, he appeared in more matches than any previous season with the club - 36 on the year - and was selected by his teammates and the club's technical staff as the 2025 Most Valuable Player.

The Captain's return from injury was only one of the impressive storylines during the 2025 campaign. In USL matches Lopez started, the squad lost just twice out of 14, boasting an impressive average of 2.1 points per match. Across all competitions, he contributed four goals and 8 assists, good for second on the team. But perhaps what stood out most about Lopez's MVP season was his ability to step up for his team in pivotal moments.

No play was a greater testament to his tireless recovery efforts than his goal against Rhode Island on June 21. With the match deadlocked in the 55th minute, RoRo found the back of the net for the first time since May 2024 with a beautiful set piece that looked as if it could have been pulled from his 2014 highlight reel. And with the momentum from the stellar first goal, Sacramento began to pull away and doubled the lead just eight minutes later. The road win over the defending Eastern Conference Champions gave the Indomitable Club a big confidence boost at a crucial point of the season and opened up a stretch of seven straight undefeated matches to begin its climb up the Western Conference table.

RoRo continued to play an integral part in Republic FC's success as the season progressed. In August, he added five goal contributions in four appearances to earn a nomination for Player of the Month. The 38-year-old further cemented himself in league history on August 9 as he became the fourth player to record at least 40 goals and 50 assists. And when Sacramento needed their Captain to step up in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal, RoRo left no room for doubt as he confidently converted the opening penalty of the decisive shootout. From there, the team went perfect from the spot to become the first USL Championship club to reach the Final in three different competitions.

"RoRo leads in so many different ways. He can be vocal, he sets the standard in training but time and time again, he comes up when the team really needs him, in big moments," said Co-Captain Lee Desmond. "He's the best player I've ever played with, the best leader I've had in my career. I'm happy that we'll still see him around the club, but on the field and in the locker we're going to miss him big time."

As he closed out a storied career, the 2025 season ended with several high marks for the 22 year veteran. A final acknowledgment to his impact, Rodrigo leaves the pitch with the same pride and passion that he began his career with.







