Danny Vitiello Earns Third Consecutive Nomination for Goalkeeper of the Year

Published on November 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the finalists for the 2025 individual league awards. On the heels of an All-League Second Team selection, Republic FC's Danny Vitiello has been nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year for the third year in a row.

Already Sacramento's all-time clean sheets leader heading into the 2025 campaign, Vitiello continued to add to his decorated career and cement himself as one of the top goalkeepers in league history. For the second year in a row, he led the league in clean sheets (12), was tied for the league lead with just 18 goals conceded. His 0.9 goals-against average mark extended a perfect record of never conceded an average of 1 goal per game in his seven-season career.

The 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year and two-time Golden Glove winner was Sacramento's ironman, featuring for all 2,700 regular season minutes. He was the only goalkeeper to reach the milestone and first Republic FC player to do so since 2017.

Danny's performance gained recognition throughout the year. He earned two Team of the Week selections and was a two-time Player of the Month finalist, claiming the honor for the first time in his career in July. He wrapped up the season tied for the USL Championship's all-time record in regular season clean sheets (58).

The league will announce the winners of its annual end of season awards next week leading up to the 2025 USL Championship Final on Saturday, November 22.

