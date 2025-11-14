Rhode Island FC Faces No. 4 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Tomorrow in Eastern Conference Final

Published on November 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Final without scoring or conceding a single goal. Dating back to its regular-season finale vs. Phoenix Rising FC, it has played to three-straight 0-0 ties, advancing past Hartford Athletic (Eastern Conference Quarterfinals) and Detroit City FC (Eastern Conference Semifinals) in a pair of penalty-shootout victories. Pittsburgh has not conceded a single goal in more than a month, going 479 minutes without letting up a goal and keeping four-straight clean sheets. The last time it conceded was a 2-1 win over Indy Eleven on Oct. 11. The last time it conceded multiple goals at Highmark Stadium goes back almost another full month to a 2-0 loss vs. Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC on Sept 13. Pittsburgh has been remarkably solid at home, conceding multiple goals on just five occasions across all competitions in 2025, and holds an 8W-4T-3L record at Highmark Stadium.

In the midst of yet another physical, tight playoff battle, RIFC punched its ticket to its second-straight Eastern Conference Final thanks to a brilliant substitute appearance from Albert Dikwa "Chico." Coming off the bench in its Eastern Conference Semifinal vs. North Carolina FC locked at 0-0 in the 75th minute, the 2023 USL Championship Golden Boot winner immediately delivered the killer blow with a header just six minutes after entering the game, pouncing at the back post to drill home Noah Fuson's cross from the right wing. In the third minute of second-half stoppage time, Chico forced a turnover in the midfield after goalkeeper Oliver Semmle played an errant pass, taking advantage of the out-of-position goalkeeper in the midfield and slotting the ball into the back of the wide-open net from the midfield line. The brace was Chico's second multi-goal game of 2025 across all competitions, confirming the 2-0 win, and the fourth of his RIFC career. He is now tied with JJ Williams for a team-leading eight goals across all competitions in 2025, and an all-time team-leading 19 career goals.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Highmark Stadium to face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.

WHO

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, Nov. 15

6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Highmark Stadium

510 W Station Square Dr.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

BROADCAST

NESN+, EPSN+

RADIO

WPRO 99.7 FM (AM 630)

SiriusXM Channel 157







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.