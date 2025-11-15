Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United - Western Conference Finals

Published on November 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - The stage is set for one of the most historic nights in FC Tulsa's 11-year history. The Black and Gold will host New Mexico United this Saturday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs Western Conference Final. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and fans can catch the action nationally on ESPN+ (subscription required), locally on My41, and on SiriusXM FC Channel 157.

FC Tulsa earned a 1-0 victory over the defending 2023 champions, Phoenix Rising FC, thanks to a 122nd-minute winner from Stefan Lukić that sealed a semifinal triumph and sent the home crowd erupted in deafening cheers. The result extended Tulsa's unbeaten home streak to 13 matches, underscoring ONEOK Field's growing reputation as one of the toughest venues in the USL Championship. It also marked the team's fifth consecutive shutout at home.

With this win, the Scissortails are now just one step away from the USL Championship Final. Should they advance again, they would face the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Rhode Island FC. The Championship Final would take place at ONEOK Field.

Don't miss your chance to see the Scissortails fight for their first piece of silverware this Saturday. ONEOK Field is nearly sold out with standing-room only remaining. Fans can secure post-match autographs and free rally towels for the first 2,000 through the gate. Secure your tickets now at fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.

2025 Series vs. New Mexico United

August 9, 2025 - ONEOK Field

FC Tulsa came from a halftime deficit to stun New Mexico United 5-2 at ONEOK Field, overturning a 2-1 disadvantage with a furious second-half surge. After taking an early 1-0 lead through Taylor Calheira's penalty in the 18th minute, Tulsa fell behind two goals from striker Greg Hurst in the 34th minute and defender Ousman Jabang seven minutes later. Just a minute into the second half, defender Harvey St. Clair scored his first goal of the season to level the match. Midfielder Marcos Cerato and forward Kalil ElMedkhar followed shortly after, all within an eight-minute span, giving the home side a commanding 4-2 lead. Forward Alex Dalou later capped the comeback in the 83rd minute, tying the club record for most goals in a home game. Despite holding just 29% possession and completing fewer passes than New Mexico, Tulsa's sharp counter-attacks, clinical finishing, and solid defensive performance - highlighted by defender Owen Damm - secured a victory that extended their unbeaten streak to 12 games and reinforced their top spot in the Western Conference.

September 13, 2025 - Rio Grande Credit Union Field

FC Tulsa earned a dramatic 1-0 victory over New Mexico United at Rio Grande Credit Union Field on September 13 thanks to a stoppage-time own goal by Midfielder Sergio Rivas. The result ended New Mexico's two-game winning streak while keeping Tulsa atop the Western Conference as both teams kept pushing towards the playoffs.

Key Storylines

Remarkable Rise - One year after finishing 10th in the Western Conference, Tulsa has become a dominant force in the USL Championship. Tulsa led the league in late-game goals, points earned when trailing, and overall defensive discipline during the regular season - strengths that continue to shine in the playoffs. The club's home unbeaten streak now sits at 13 matches, with their last loss coming against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, April 12 (1-2).

Head-to-Head History - Saturday's match marks the 8th all-time meeting between FC Tulsa and New Mexico United and the 3rd matchup of the 2025 season. The series is currently tied, with each team holding a 3W-2D-3L record.

Lukić Strikes Again - Midfielder Stefan Lukić has etched his name into USL Championship history with two extra-time game-winning goals in as many playoff rounds. His goal in the second minute of added extra time against Phoenix Rising FC was the latest goal ever scored in USL Championship Playoffs history, surpassing Erik Holt's 120th-minute winner for Real Monarchs SLC in the 2019 Western Conference Final. Lukić also became just the 16th player in league history to score multiple game-winning goals in a single postseason - a feat achieved in every postseason since 2016, including by his head coach Luke Spencer in 2018.

Milestones - FC Tulsa head coach Luke Spencer is a two-time USL Championship title winner, having captured back-to-back championships with Louisville City FC in 2017 and 2018. As a player, he helped guide LouCity to four consecutive playoff appearances and earned MVP honors in the 2018 USL Championship Final. This season marks his first career trip to the Western Conference Final as a head coach.

Taylor Calheira Shines - The 23-year-old forward set a club record with 15 regular-season goals and led the USL Championship in +11.11 Goals Added, according to American Soccer Analysis.

Back-to-Back Sellouts - FC Tulsa's fan support remains unwavering, with consecutive sellouts for the Quarterfinal (7,583 fans) and Semifinal (7,917 fans) matches.

Fortress ONEOK - The club boasts a record-setting five consecutive home shutouts for the first time in club history and an astounding 513-minute postseason streak without conceding through its two playoff games. By comparison, Tulsa's previous longest home shutout run was four games between June 22-August 9, 2024, totaling 441 minutes. The 1-0 win against Phoenix Rising not only allowed Tulsa to advance again but also extended the unbeaten home streak to 13 matches.







