Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Western Conference Semifinals

TULSA, Okla. - The playoff excitement continues as FC Tulsa gears up to host Phoenix Rising FC this Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field for the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals. The match will be streamed nationally on ESPN+ (subscription required) and locally on My41.

Fresh off the club's first-ever home playoff victory in front of a franchise record-breaking crowd of 7,583 fans, the Black & Gold look to elevate their performance as they chase history to claim a spot in the Western Conference Finals. Last weekend's Quarterfinal matchups produced massive bracket-breaking upsets on both sides of the conference line, knocking out the league leaders. Now, the path to the 2025 USL Championship Final runs through Tulsa should the Scissortails advance that far.

Let's pack ONEOK Field again! Cheer on our Scissortails for $1 Beer Night, grab one of 1,000 free Rally Towels, and meet the players for autographs after the game. Secure your seats to the semifinal before it's too late at fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. Gates open early at 5:30 p.m.

Next Stop: Semifinals

FC Tulsa displayed more late-game magic last Saturday, as midfielder Stefan Lukić headed home the 1-0 winner 80 seconds into stoppage time from a pinpoint Jamie Webber free kick. Now, the Western Conference's top seed turns its attention to fifth-seeded Phoenix Rising FC, the 2023 USL Championship winners who claimed their first-ever league title by defeating Charleston Battery 3-2 in a penalty shootout at the time.

2025 Series vs. Phoenix Rising FC

March 8, 2025 - Phoenix Rising Stadium

Tulsa opened the 2025 USL Championship campaign with a statement 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC, marking its first victory against the club since 2017. Alexander Dalou delivered the decisive goal in the 25th minute, pouncing on a rebound to fire home a right-footed strike into the top corner. Despite holding just 38% possession, Tulsa remained organized and efficient, anchored by a clean sheet from Johan Peñaranda and steadfast leadership from captain Abdoulaye Cissoko.

June 14, 2025 - ONEOK Field

FC Tulsa displayed relentless energy in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC. Defender Arthur Rogers netted his first goal for the club in the 79th minute, finishing a precise cross from Taylor Calheira. The Scissortails dominated the match, firing 29 shots and controlling possession throughout. A late offside call denied Jamie Webber what could have been the match-winner, but Tulsa's attacking intensity and defensive resilience once again proved they can go toe-to-toe with any opponent in the league.

Saturday's match marks the 15th all-time meeting between FC Tulsa and Phoenix Rising FC, and the first postseason game between the clubs. Tulsa is unbeaten against Phoenix this season with a 1W-0L-1D record, including a win on opening day, while Phoenix holds a 6-5-4 all-time regular season edge.

Key Storylines

First Home Playoff Win - The Black & Gold overcame Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC with a 1-0 extra-time winner in the Western Conference Quarterfinals on November 1. Midfielder Stefan Lukić's 92nd-minute header sent ONEOK Field into a frenzy and secured the club's win. This was FC Tulsa's first postseason win across its 11-season history, sending it through to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time.

Game-Changer Stefan Lukić - The midfielder scored his fifth goal this season after coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, ranking second in the league across the regular season and playoffs to Hartford Athletic's Kyle Edwards.

Home Shutout Streak - FC Tulsa is on a four-game home shutout streak following its 1-0 victory after extra time against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The Scissortails last conceded at ONEOK Field in a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC on September 6, with the streak now totaling 393 minutes. Tulsa is now undefeated in 12 consecutive games at ONEOK Field, with its last defeat at home coming on April 12 against Oakland Roots SC.

Tulsa Tops USL in Set Goals - FC Tulsa has recorded 23 goals from set pieces across the regular season and playoffs, tied for the most in the USL Championship, accounting for 45 percent of the club's goals.

Record-Breaking Support - FC Tulsa enters the Semifinals on the back of a record-breaking crowd of 7,583 fans at ONEOK Field - the largest attendance in club history. The Black & Gold are calling on fans to pack the stadium again this Saturday and turn ONEOK Field into a wall of sound for the club's biggest match so far.

Tulsa in the Driver's Seat - With the league's regular season leaders in the Eastern Conference's Louisville City FC and Charleston Battery eliminated in last weekend's Quarterfinals, FC Tulsa now holds home field advantage for the remainder of the playoffs - all the way through the USL Championship Final, should the team advance that far.







